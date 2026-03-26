Society

Public transport demand surges in Ho Chi Minh City amid fuel price fluctuations

The metro line is consistently crowded and often reaches full capacity not only during peak hours but also throughout the day, with a growing number of commuters opting for this method of transportation for university or work.

Passengers on the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Passengers on the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Public transport ridership in Ho Chi Minh City has surged to 340,000 trips per day this March as commuters switch to the metro and buses to offset rising fuel prices caused by conflicts in the Middle East.

The metro line is consistently crowded and often reaches full capacity not only during peak hours but also throughout the day, with a growing number of commuters opting for this method of transportation for university or work.

Lan Anh, an office worker who lives in Thu Duc ward, said she previously avoided the metro as she would have to also take the bus. However, as fuel prices surged, she switched to public transport to save costs despite the longer travel time.

Bus ridership is surging alongside the metro. Major bus stations are consistently crowded, with many bus trips reaching full capacity during morning and evening peak hours.

Pham Ngoc Dung, Director of the Management Centre of Public Transport under the city’s Department of Construction, said daily ridership for metro and bus services in March represents a 12% rise from the same period in 2025.

Additionally, service upgrades such as increased frequency, extended operating hours, cashless payments, and ticket discount programmes further encourage the use of public transport.

Ho Chi Minh City operates 179 routes with 2,112 buses, including 1,301 electric buses. This transition helps reduce pollution, enhance the commuting experience, and attract more passengers.

A representative from the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways No. 1 Company Limited, which is responsible for operating and managing Metro Line 1, said the metro had 411,736 passengers in the week of March 16 to 21.

Many coach service operators in the city have increased their fares by 5–36%, while nine non-subsidised bus operators increased their prices to up to 40%.

Meanwhile, fares for subsidised routes remain stable. Metro Line 1 continues to apply the previously established price bracket.

The taxi and ride-hailing market remains generally more stable, with only two out of 36 companies increasing their fares.

The city’s Department of Construction said that it will continue to closely monitor public transport operations and inspect fare listings to ensure market stability and effectively serve public travel needs./.

VNA
#public transport #Ho Chi Minh City #fuel price fluctuations #Middle East conflict #metro line #bus ridership Ho Chi Minh City
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