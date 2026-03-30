Society

Vietnamese embassy warns of complex security situation in Israel

The embassy has advised Vietnamese citizens in Israel to closely follow guidance issued by the Home Front Command based on their area of residence and to be prepared to access the nearest shelter when necessary.

Smoke rises from an oil well in Haifa city, northern Israel, after being hit by a missile launched from Iran on March 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Smoke rises from an oil well in Haifa city, northern Israel, after being hit by a missile launched from Iran on March 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory to the Vietnamese community amid increasingly complex security developments in the country in recent days.

In a notice released on the afternoon of March 30, the embassy said multiple large-scale rocket alerts have been reported across Israel. Notably, attacks targeting the Ne’ot Hovav chemical industrial zone and the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa have raised concerns over potential hazardous material leaks, posing risks to the environment and public safety. Localised incidents in other areas have also affected civilian infrastructure and daily life.

According to the Israeli Home Front Command, civil defence measures will remain in place from 8:00 am on March 30 to 8:00 pm on April 4 (local time), unchanged from the previous period. Under these measures, restrictions continue to be applied in many areas, including the suspension of in-person educational activities; limits on public gatherings to no more than 50 people, provided that standard shelters are available; and the requirement that workplaces only operate if safety conditions are met. Beaches will also remain closed.

The embassy has advised Vietnamese citizens in Israel to closely follow guidance issued by the Home Front Command based on their area of residence and to be prepared to access the nearest shelter when necessary. They are urged to avoid high-risk locations such as chemical plants, industrial zones, airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure.

In case of incidents nearby, residents should limit movement, stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and strictly comply with instructions from local authorities. They are also strongly advised not to approach, film, or take photos in areas affected by attacks or showing signs of danger.

The embassy noted that so far, after more than one month since the conflict broke out, the Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe./.

VNA
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