China – Vietnam youth forum highlights “red gene” legacy

Beijing (VNA) – A China – Vietnam youth forum themed “Inheriting the red gene” was recently held in China, bringing together representatives from the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee, authorities of Shijiazhuang city, and Vietnamese lecturers and students.

The event was part of the red study tours programme launched by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping at the Vietnam – China People’s Friendship Meeting in April last year.

In his opening remarks, Dong Xia, head of the CYLC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, emphasised that China and Vietnam are close neighbours and partners sharing common ideals, with youth playing a key role in advancing bilateral ties. He noted that leaders of both countries have consistently highlighted young people as the future of the relationship.

Since its inception, the programme has organised multiple study camps, attracting a large number of young participants. Activities have focused on retracing revolutionary traditions, strengthening mutual understanding, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the context of modernisation.

Dong called on youth to uphold traditional friendship and carry forward the “red gene” to future generations. He also encouraged them to engage in emerging fields such as energy, artificial intelligence and green development to contribute to sustainable growth.

Vice Mayor of Shijiazhuang Li Weijun highlighted the city’s efforts to integrate youth development into its urban strategy, including support for employment, entrepreneurship and education. He expressed his hope that the programme would help strengthen trust and long-term friendship between young people of the two countries.

Assoc. Prof. Luu Van Quyet, Vice Rector of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City, described the programme as a platform connecting tradition with modernity and fostering dialogue among youth. He stressed that the “red gene” should be reflected in concrete actions such as serious study, respect for differences and cooperation for shared values

An overview of the China – Vietnam youth forum themed “Inheriting the red gene” held in China (Photo: VNA)

At the forum, youth from both countries delivered presentations on their concerns and contributions. In a presentation on scientific and technological innovation, Tran Nguyen My Anh from Hanoi University of Science and Technology highlighted knowledge as a foundational strength for both nations to advance in a new era.

Within the programme framework, thematic seminars and youth dialogues were also held on March 29 at Hebei University of Chinese Medicine and Hebei University of Science and Technology, focusing on innovation-driven youth development and joint efforts for a green future.

During the eight-day study tour in China, Vietnamese students engaged in various activities in Yunnan and Hebei provinces, including a seminar on “Ho Chi Minh in China”, visits to historical sites in Kunming, and exchanges with students from Yunnan University and Yunnan Normal University, sharing perspectives on the role, mission and ideals of youth in the new era./.