Vietnam saves 463,000 kWh during Earth Hour 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam saved an estimated 463,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour 2026, as households and businesses nationwide switched off lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 28, according to the National System and Market Operation Company (NSMO).

This year’s campaign went beyond its symbolic one-hour lights-off gesture, forming part of broader efforts to strengthen national energy security in a changing landscape.

Earlier, on February 15, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) issued a directive to promote the campaign under the theme “Green innovation – Green future.” Launched on March 7, the initiative called on authorities, businesses and the public to step up energy-saving practices, adopt new technologies and improve electricity management.

Dang Hai Dung, Deputy Director General of the MoIT’s Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion, said Earth Hour should be sustained through regular, concrete actions rather than limited to a symbolic event.

The ministry urged coordinated efforts across ministries, sectors and localities to enhance energy efficiency. Businesses were encouraged to upgrade technologies, improve production efficiency and treat energy management as a key factor in boosting competitiveness. Individuals were also called on to adopt practical daily habits to help create a wider ripple effect, contributing to energy security and a sustainable green transition.

Michael Kratz, Counsellor for Economic and Climate Foreign Policy at the German Embassy in Vietnam, said Earth Hour activities help raise public awareness and send a strong message on climate action. While noting Vietnam’s progress in the energy sector, he pointed out the country still relies significantly on coal-fired power, posing environmental challenges.

Through initiatives such as the International Climate Initiative (IKI), Germany is working with Vietnam to support its roadmap toward cutting carbon emissions in the energy sector by 2050.

In 2026, under the “Promoting Energy Transition in Vietnam” (TEV) project, Germany has pledged to continue cooperating with the MoIT and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to modernise smart grids, ensuring stable integration of renewable energy sources and reliable power supply, particularly during peak summer demand./.