Society

Month of Action for Children 2026 prioritises child safety in the digital era

This year’s campaign focuses on key messages such as protecting children in the online environment, equipping them with safe digital skills, preventing violence, abuse, injuries and drowning, and enhancing the roles of families, schools and society.

As many as 150 outstanding child delegates visit the Viettel Military Industry and Telecommunications Group on May 13, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
As many as 150 outstanding child delegates visit the Viettel Military Industry and Telecommunications Group on May 13, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued guidelines for organising the Month of Action for Children 2026, aiming to promote the implementation of children’s rights while strengthening the responsibility of families, schools, agencies, organisations and individuals in caring for, educating and protecting children.

Under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” this year’s campaign focuses on key messages such as protecting children in the online environment, equipping them with safe digital skills, preventing violence, abuse, injuries and drowning, and enhancing the roles of families, schools and society. The National Child Protection Hotline 111 will continue to serve as an important support channel.

Regarding implementation, central and local authorities are required to develop specific plans and direct subordinate units to organise response activities. A launching ceremony will be held during the last week of May or on June 1, 2026, alongside expanded communications campaigns across mass media and social media platforms.

Professional and community activities will be carried out flexibly and practically, including policy dialogues to mobilise resources for child healthcare, periodic health check-ups, school dental care programmes, surgical support for children with serious illnesses, swimming classes, and training sessions on accident and injury prevention.

Efforts will also focus on building modern, safe and violence-free school environments, strengthening students’ mental health care and improving digital competencies. Visits and gift-giving activities for disadvantaged children, along with mobilisation of social resources to build child-friendly facilities such as schools, playgrounds and libraries, will continue nationwide.

All activities are required to be practical, effective and cost-efficient, tailored to local conditions and implemented through close coordination among sectors, authorities and communities. Priority will be given to initiatives that deliver direct benefits to children, particularly those in difficult circumstances.

The initiative aims to enhance the attention and leadership of Party committees, authorities, ministries and localities in child care, education and protection, while promoting comprehensive services, especially online child protection and safety in the digital era. The ministry stressed the importance of equipping children with essential knowledge, skills and digital competencies so they can develop comprehensively and become safe, responsible digital citizens. It also called for greater mobilisation and prioritisation of social resources to better realise children’s rights.

The Administration of Maternal and Children's Affairs has been assigned as the focal agency to advise on planning, organise the launching ceremony and implement a nationwide communication campaign. Ministries, sectors and provincial-level People’s Committees are responsible for issuing implementation plans, directing and supervising activities, and reporting results to the MoH for overall evaluation.

The campaign is expected to create tangible improvements in public awareness and collective action, contributing to a safe and healthy living environment that enables children to develop comprehensively in the digital era./.

VNA
#Month of Action for Children 2026 #digital era
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