5trillion VND clean water plant opened in Phu Tho



Phu Tho (VNS/VNA) - AQUA ONE Corporation has recently opened the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant worth more than 5 trillion VND (200 million USD) in Phu Tho province to supply water for Hanoi and nearby areas.



Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.



Covering 4.5ha, the facility has an initial capacity of 150,000cu.m per day, with plans to expand to 300,000cu.m by 2030, 500,000 by 2040 and up to 900,000 in the long term. Raw water is sourced from the Da River with stable and long-term supply.



Commercial operations are expected to begin in May 2026, the company said, adding that the plan will provide clean water to between 1.3 million and 1.5 million residents and easing partial shortages in Hanoi and neighbouring areas.



The plan also incorporates European-imported equipment and a closed-loop system that recycles 100% of water used in production.



The company also plans to install a 1.7-megawatt solar power system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the project’s sustainability focus.



The Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant marked an important milestone in the development of technical infrastructure in the province, said Bui Duc Hinh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council.



He said the project would help ensure water security, meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi, and create momentum to attract investment while promoting urban, industrial and service sector growth.



He urged the company to operate the plant efficiently, apply advanced technologies and protect the environment, pledging continued support for businesses and investors.



The province also committed to improving the investment climate, accelerating administrative reforms, and enhancing infrastructure and human resources to attract large-scale, high-tech and environmentally friendly projects./.

VNA