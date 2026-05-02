Society

5trillion VND clean water plant opened in Phu Tho

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.

The opening ceremony of the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)
The opening ceremony of the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)


Phu Tho (VNS/VNA) - AQUA ONE Corporation has recently opened the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant worth more than 5 trillion VND (200 million USD) in Phu Tho province to supply water for Hanoi and nearby areas.

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.

Covering 4.5ha, the facility has an initial capacity of 150,000cu.m per day, with plans to expand to 300,000cu.m by 2030, 500,000 by 2040 and up to 900,000 in the long term. Raw water is sourced from the Da River with stable and long-term supply.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in May 2026, the company said, adding that the plan will provide clean water to between 1.3 million and 1.5 million residents and easing partial shortages in Hanoi and neighbouring areas.

The plan also incorporates European-imported equipment and a closed-loop system that recycles 100% of water used in production.

The company also plans to install a 1.7-megawatt solar power system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the project’s sustainability focus.

The Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant marked an important milestone in the development of technical infrastructure in the province, said Bui Duc Hinh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council.

He said the project would help ensure water security, meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi, and create momentum to attract investment while promoting urban, industrial and service sector growth.

He urged the company to operate the plant efficiently, apply advanced technologies and protect the environment, pledging continued support for businesses and investors.

The province also committed to improving the investment climate, accelerating administrative reforms, and enhancing infrastructure and human resources to attract large-scale, high-tech and environmentally friendly projects./.

VNA
#Phu Tho #Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant #AQUA ONE Corporation Phu Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The northern province of Phu Tho welcomes nearly 6.5 million visitors during the 2026 Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the Hung Kings Temple Festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho serves nearly 6.5 million visitors during Hung Kings Commemoration Day 2026

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year’s festival and the Ancestral Land Culture - Tourism Week 2026 featured a wide range of activities across the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site and surrounding areas, drawing pilgrims and tourists from major cities including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.

General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense and flowers in commemoration at the Hung Kings' Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings in Phu Tho

At the Kinh Thien Palace, a sacred site dedicated to the Hung Kings, General Secretary and President Lam, along with Party and State leaders and representatives from central and local agencies, offered incense, flowers in tribute to the ancestors who founded the nation, paving the way for the construction and development of a beautiful, prosperous, and civilised Vietnam nowadays.

Officials press the button to kick off the programme "Colours of Land of Ancestors Tourism – Phu Tho 2026”. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho boosts tourism with cultural promotion programme

Through the programme “Colours of Land of Ancestors Tourism – Phu Tho 2026”, Phu Tho hopes to offer residents and tourists diverse experiences following their journey to the ancestral land to pay tribute to the nation’s forebears, while promoting various types of tourism such as cultural, ecological, resort and community-based tourism in the homeland of the Vietnamese people.

See more

“Google Digital Classroom”, a space that inspires passion and builds core digital skills for students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi scales up high-quality schools, raises standards

In addition to 23 accredited institutions, the city plans to establish 37 more, lifting the total to 60. The move signals a shift in approach rather than a mere technical adjustment, aligning with the Politburo’s Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education breakthroughs and Hanoi’s Action Programme 05-CTr/TU.

The exquisite mother-of-pearl inlaid cabinet that Lumban Sianipar meticulously brings back from Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

“Vietnam Museum” in the heart of Indonesia

The house of Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché in Vietnam, unfolds as a cultural journey through Vietnam, with walls adorned with mother-of-pearl inlay works, eggshell art, lacquer and oil paintings. Intricately crafted wooden cabinets, Bat Trang ceramics and various handicrafts are thoughtfully arranged, creating a space that is both elegant and warmly imbued with Vietnamese character.

More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval 2026 affirms cultural industry development mindset

More than a vibrant festival, Ha Long Carnaval 2026 served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.

Numerous pieces of evidence and documents related to activities of individuals in “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) are seized. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri warns of religious group promoting superstition for profit

A group linked to “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) in Quang Tri reportedly operated under a tightly organised structure with direction from an overseas “head organisation”, employing various plans to approach and psychologically manipulate individuals.

The 172nd repatriation ceremony of US serviceman’s remains held in Da Nang. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam hands over more MIA remains to US

The remains were recovered during a recent joint Vietnam–US excavation in central Hue city. On April 27, Vietnamese and US forensic specialists conducted a preliminary examination, indicating the remains may be linked to a missing US serviceman. They will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

Activities within the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Ministry rolls out plan to promote national image

At its core, the plan emphasises mobilising the combined strength of the political system and society, linking communications with the promotion of cultural values and soft power of the country.

People donate blood at the launch of the Humanitarian Month 2026 in Hanoi on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Humanitarian Month 2026 launched with community support activities

Over the past five years, Humanitarian Month campaigns have raised more than 3 trillion VND (nearly 114 million USD), assisting more than 6.6 million people. Beyond figures, the initiative has helped strengthen social trust and foster compassion across society.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.