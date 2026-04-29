Society

An Giang aims to finish 21 projects for APEC 2027 ahead of schedule

With a heavy workload, the southern province has instructed investors, project owners and contractors to assume clear responsibilities and strictly follow set timelines.

APEC 2027 infrastructure works under way at the Phu Quoc construction site in An Giang. (Photo: VNA)
APEC 2027 infrastructure works under way at the Phu Quoc construction site in An Giang. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNS/VNA) – An Giang province aims to complete 21 key infrastructure projects for the APEC 2027 summit in Phu Quoc special zone three to six months ahead of schedule, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung said.

With a heavy workload, the southern province has instructed investors, project owners and contractors to assume clear responsibilities and strictly follow set timelines. A fast-track mechanism for administrative processing has been prioritised to shorten procedures and accelerate project delivery.

So far, provincial authorities have largely completed priority tasks, including planning adjustments, investment procedures, approval of investor selection methods and results for major projects and the ground-breaking of works that meet conditions.

Land clearance, seen as the main bottleneck, is being addressed by a special task force working on-site to resolve difficulties, handle land law violations, provide legal support for compensation and speed up clearance. Fifteen surveying and asset-counting teams have been set up.

For 16 key APEC projects, more than 912 hectares have been recovered, affecting nearly 4,000 households, the Phu Quoc special zone People’s Committee said.

The province is focusing on 21 projects, including 10 public investment projects and 11 PPP and commercial investment projects.

All nine emergency orders for the 10 public projects have been issued and investor and contractor selection is complete. The 2026 plan allocates over 12,699 billion VND, with 10.5% disbursed by April 21.

Investor selection has also been completed for all 11 PPP and commercial projects. Five flagship projects are on or ahead of schedule. Remaining issues are being resolved or referred to central ministries.

Authorities continue to address issues arising during implementation and report matters beyond provincial authority to the Government and relevant ministries for guidance to ensure coordinated progress, quality, safety and transparency.

Remaining challenges include procedures to convert forest land use, removal or harvesting of trees, handover of cleared land, adjustments to planning to suit project scale, identification of spoil disposal sites, compensation and resettlement and sourcing construction materials under tight timelines. Most issues have been resolved or are being handled under specific deadlines.

Vice Chairman Ngo Cong Thuc of the provincial People's Committee said the province had asked the central government to soon issue a resolution on handling land funds for BT contract payments to support the APEC Conference Centre project and related works.

EVN was asked to allocate funds to underground medium and low-voltage grids in Phu Quoc to ensure synchronised infrastructure.

The province will fast-track land recovery, compensation and resettlement, tighten monitoring, maintain a priority approval channel for APEC paperwork and speed surveying, clearance and handover to investors./.

VNA
#Phu Quoc #APEC #infrastructure projects An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A view of the two-day Capacity Building Workshop for APEC Vietnam 2027 in Hanoi on April 15. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Capacity-building workshop prepares participants for APEC Vietnam 2027

Hang affirmed that Vietnam will host the big event at a time when the country is entering a new phase of strategic development, with ambitions for double-digit growth, and the establishment of a new growth model based on productivity, quality and efficiency and enhanced national competitiveness.

The world’s longest over-sea cable car to Hon Thom Island in the Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up tourism development ahead of APEC 2027

Tourism in the province has recorded strong growth, affirming its position as one of the region’s leading destinations. Phu Quoc Island continues to attract the majority of international travellers, receiving more than 817,660 visitors, accounting for over 98.5% of total foreign arrivals to the province.

See more

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting on April 27 with 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for achievements in workplace dialogue and collective bargaining during 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

The Vice President highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than 6 trillion VND (227.6 million USD) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 leads a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)

First European memorial to AO/dioxin victims inaugurated in Paris

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung delivers remarks at the cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ commemoration fosters unity among OVs in US, Malaysia

The programme included incense offerings, cultural exchanges, and awards for students with strong academic performance and active community involvement. It helped reinforce connections among Vietnamese families, inspire younger generations to stay rooted in their heritage, preserve the Vietnamese language, and contribute to the Vietnamese community in the US.

A captivating cultural performance at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau highlights innovation, agriculture at debut Mekong Delta rice contest

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Van Thieu noted that the province has stepped up the application of advanced technologies in climate-resilient agriculture, while promoting green and circular economic models and accelerating digital transformation.

General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense and flowers in commemoration at the Hung Kings' Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings in Phu Tho

At the Kinh Thien Palace, a sacred site dedicated to the Hung Kings, General Secretary and President Lam, along with Party and State leaders and representatives from central and local agencies, offered incense, flowers in tribute to the ancestors who founded the nation, paving the way for the construction and development of a beautiful, prosperous, and civilised Vietnam nowadays.