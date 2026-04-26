Society

First European memorial to AO/dioxin victims inaugurated in Paris

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)
Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/dioxin was inaugurated at Choisy Park in Paris, France on April 25, marking the first monument of its kind in France and Europe and underscoring growing international support for justice for victims of the toxic defoliant.

The ceremony, jointly organised by Collectif Dioxine-Vietnam, the the committee for support for Tran To Nga's lawsuit, Paris authorities, and French-Vietnamese associations, saw the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai, French members of parliament, local officials, overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and French supporters.

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

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Tran To Nga poses beside the memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/dioxin was inaugurated at Choisy Park in Paris, France on April 25 (Photo: VNA)

Alexandre Florentin, former Paris city councillor, who initiated the project, described it as the outcome of four years of efforts backed by consensus from authorities and society, to commemorate victims worldwide. Placing the monument in a public space, he said, helps make “the invisible visible,” encouraging awareness and action in pursuit of justice.

Léa Dang, representing the committee supporting Tran To Nga’s lawsuit, stressed the scale of the disaster, noting that nearly 80 million litres of herbicides were sprayed over Vietnam and neighbouring areas during the war, calling it the largest chemical warfare campaign in history. She said the memorial seeks to break what they described as a “veil of forgetting.”

Designed by artist Kim Doan Quoc, the memorial features mangrove imagery symbolising resilience, regeneration and solidarity, reflecting both nature’s capacity to recover and hope for the future.

Nguyen Hong Son, President of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA), said broad participation at the ceremony reflected shared humanitarian values and solidarity that transcend nationality. He described the memorial as both a symbol of friendship between Vietnam and France and a tribute to victims who have endured the consequences of dioxin exposure for more than six decades.

Michel Criaud, President of the France – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group said the inauguration of the memorial is “a duty of remembrance,” aimed at honouring the victims and passing on the lessons of history to future generations.

Meanwhile, Audrey Pulvar, Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of International Relations, described AO/dioxin as an example of “ecocide,” noting that its impacts continue to affect land, water and people decades after the war. She said the memorial allows Paris to “speak out,” demonstrating its support for victims and commitment to the fight for justice.

Lawyer William Bourdon reaffirmed his support for Tran To Nga’s legal battle against several chemical manufacturers, calling it a symbolic struggle against impunity and for international justice.

Speaking emotionally at the ceremony, Tran To Nga said the memorial represents the culmination of decades of perseverance by AO/dioxin victims and supporters worldwide, but also a source of momentum for continuing the fight. At age 85, she vowed to pursue the case as long as she is able./.

VNA
#European memorial #AO/dioxin victims #Paris #Tran To Nga #memorial stele France
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