Commemoration of Hung Kings - Gathering the spirit of patriotism

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Hanoi ranks 25th among world’s most interesting cities in 2026
Hanoi has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 most interesting cities to live and explore in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the Vietnamese capital’s rising appeal on the global tourism map.
To-do list for dengue fever prevention
Since the beginning of 2026, surveillance data show 31,927 cases and four deaths nationwide due to dengue fever. Cases were recorded early in the year, mainly in southern provinces and cities. The number of infections may continue to rise in the coming months, especially during the rainy season.
New decision sets out 20 national databases
Decision No. 11/2026/QĐ-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on March 28, 2026, sets out a list of 20 national databases.
Vietnam – Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
At the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse pays a State visit to Vietnam from April 21 to 24.
Hung Kings Temple Festival to feature diverse activities
The Hung Kings Commemoration Day – the Hung Kings Temple Festival and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week in the Year of Binh Ngo 2026 will take place from April 17 to April 26, 2026 (from March 1 to March 10 of the lunar Year of Binh Ngo), featuring many new highlights and distinctive activities. The event is held to honour national cultural identity and the cultural values of the Hung Kings era, while affirming the sacred significance of Hung Kings Commemoration Day as a national holiday.
Party Central Committee stresses significance of cultural development
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Central Committee called for building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, aligned with national, cultural and family value systems, as well as Vietnamese human standards.
Party Central Committee puts priority on education reform, talent development
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly modernising the national education system, improving training quality, and attracting and utilising talent.
Party Central Committee stresses role of science, innovation, digital transformation
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee calls for the continued, resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, particularly advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.
Vietnam's proactive, active, responsible contributions to IPU
At the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, attended the IPU-152 in Istanbul, Turkey, and undertake bilateral activities there from April 15 to 17.
Party Central Committee sets course for sustainable, high growth
Party General Secretary To Lam has issued Conclusion 18 on the outcomes of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, outlining key directions for the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan towards double-digit growth. The Party Central Committee requests the continued resolute and effective implementation of resolutions and conclusions, with a focus on key tasks, especially the management of sustainable social development, ensuring social progress and equity and improving the well-being of the people.
Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed rail line
The Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway is slated for completion by the end of 2028, with trains running at speeds that will cut travel time between the two localities by five to seven times, to just around 23 minutes.
Vietnam’s total social investment up 10.7% in Q1
Vietnam’s total social investment rose strongly in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improving investor confidence and a sustained recovery in the business climate, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Hanoi adopts action programme on cultural development
Hanoi has adopted an action programme on cultural development in line with Politburo Resolution No. 80.
Vietnam, Slovakia strengthen traditional friendship
At the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is paying an
official visit to Vietnam from April 12 to 14.
New business establishments surge over 57% in first quarter of 2026
In the first three months of 2026, more than 57,400 new businesses were registered nationwide, up 57.8% in number compared to the same period last year.
CPI rises 3.51% in first quarter of 2026
The average consumer price index (CPI) for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 3.51% compared to the same period last year.
GDP expands by 7.83% in Q1 2026
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.83 percent in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Statistics Office.
Nine export items exceed 2.5 billion USD in Q1 2026
Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 2.5 billion USD in turnover in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for more than 73% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with over 30.7 billion USD.
Safe operation of two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035
The atomic energy strategy aims to complete and safely operate the two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035, contributing to energy security and sustainable development.
Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term
At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.