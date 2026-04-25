Quang Tri receives rare pangolin from local resident

Quang Tri (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hieu Giang commune in Quang Tri province, on April 24 said they had coordinated with relevant agencies to receive a rare pangolin voluntarily handed over by a local resident.

The pangolin weighed around 3 kg and belongs to Group IB - endangered, previous and rare species prioritised for protection under Vietnamese law.

Earlier the same day, Le Quang, born in 2002, residing in Kim Dau hamlet, Hieu Giang commune, discovered the animal by the roadside near his home. Recognising it as a protected wild species, Quang promptly reported the case and handed it over to local authorities.

The animal has since been transferred to forest rangers for care and rehabilitation before being released back into its natural habitat in accordance with regulations./.

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