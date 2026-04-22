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Tan Son Nhat airport increases flight capacity to 46 per hour for holiday travel

The adjustment is also expected to help reduce fuel consumption amid constrained fuel supplies due to conflict in the Middle East, while ensuring flight safety, maintaining stable operations at the airport and accommodating increased travel demand during the holidays.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
At Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has announced an increase in slot coordination parameters at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to meet rising passenger demand during the national reunification celebration (April 30) and the Labour Day (May 1) holidays.

Under the adjustment, runway, taxiway and air traffic service coordination capacity will be raised from 44 to 46 flights per hour during daytime hours from 6 am to 11 pm, from April 25 to May 5.

The authority said the move is designed to enhance operational flexibility, efficiency and cost savings through reviews of actual airport capacity, optimisation of peak-hour schedules, reduction of airborne holding, and prioritisation of key routes.

The adjustment is also expected to help reduce fuel consumption amid constrained fuel supplies due to conflict in the Middle East, while ensuring flight safety, maintaining stable operations at the airport and accommodating increased travel demand during the holidays./.

VNA
#Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam #Tan Son Nhat International Airport Ho Chi Minh City
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