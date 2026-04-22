Court hands down prison sentence to abuser of democratic freedoms on social media

Vinh Long (VNA) – The People’s Court of Region 12 in Vinh Long province on April 22 sentenced Thach Thi Hoa Ri to three years and six months in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to infringe upon the interests of the State, and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals” under Clause 2, Article 331 of the Penal Code.



According to the indictment announced at the first-instance trial, from 2021 until her arrest, Ri (born 1971, residing in Phong Thanh commune) used a personal Facebook account to post, livestream and share multiple videos containing false information, fabrications and defamatory content that insulted leaders of the Party and State, as well as distorted the policies and governance of Vietnam. These materials were examined by competent authorities and found to have infringed upon the interests of the State and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals.



The investigation found that the defendant’s posts generated negative public sentiment, undermined trust among a segment of the population, and adversely affected the reputation of agencies and organisations, as well as local security and social order.



Based on the collected evidence, the provincial police's security agency for investigation initiated legal proceedings, filed charges and placed Ri in temporary detention in November 2025. The provincial People’s Procuracy subsequently prosecuted the case in accordance with the law.



At the trial, the defendant admitted to the violations, expressed remorse and asked for leniency.



The trial panel examined the nature and severity of the offence, along with aggravating and mitigating circumstances in line with legal provisions. It decided to hand down a prison sentence of three years and six months.



Bringing the case to trial aims to ensure strict enforcement of the law while raising public awareness about the responsible use of social media, emphasising that the exercise of the rights to freedom and democracy must comply with legal regulations and must not infringe upon the interests of the State or the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals./.

VNA