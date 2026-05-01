Society

Free meal initiative brings nutrition to disadvantaged patients

On average, around 400 servings are prepared every Sunday for disadvantaged patients receiving treatment at Nam Dinh General Hospital, said Nguyen Thi Tuyet, head of the volunteer group in Thien Truong ward.

Members of a volunteer group in Thien Truong ward and students from Nguyen Khuyen High School prepare meals to donate to patients (Photo: VNA)
Members of a volunteer group in Thien Truong ward and students from Nguyen Khuyen High School prepare meals to donate to patients (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – With a desire to ease hardships for disadvantaged patients, many organisations and individuals in Ninh Binh province have joined hands to prepare free meals for patients and their relatives undergoing long-term treatment at Nam Dinh General Hospital in Thien Truong ward.

​On a Sunday in mid-April, despite the sweltering heat, members of a volunteer group in Thien Truong ward set up tables at the hospital gate to distribute meals. Dozens of patients and their family members, many from poor and remote areas, lined up to receive the free servings.

​Hundreds of freshly cooked, nutritious servings were handed out, accompanied by words of encouragement, reflecting a spirit of compassion and community solidarity.

Holding warm food in her hands, Ngo Thi Dung from Cat Thanh commune said that her husband suffers from kidney disease and is in weak health, placing significant strain on the family’s finance. Such meaningful meals not only help ease the financial burden but also provide encouragement for her family to continue their treatment journey.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet, head of the volunteer group, said that on average, around 400 servings are prepared every Sunday for disadvantaged patients receiving treatment at Nam Dinh General Hospital. The group has maintained this activity for 15 years to ease difficulties for those facing illness and hardship.

​Tuyet shared that the idea of providing free meals stemmed from her own experiences caring for relatives in the hospital. Witnessing many patients and their families struggling to afford daily meals, and even skipping meals to save money for medicine, she and her family began cooking and donating meals in the hope of easing their burden.

Since 2011, her family has organised meal distributions at hospitals in the former Nam Dinh city. Every Sunday, the group mobilises between 15 and 20 people to prepare meals, beginning work as early as 4 a.m. As the meals are intended for patients, every step is carried out with utmost care. Ingredients are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring they are nutritious and easy to digest, while food preservation follows safety and quality standards.

The group now has around 60 members who not only contribute their time but also provide financial support and mobilise donations from the community.

For the past three years, 67-year-old Nong Thi Tinh has regularly joined the effort, helping with food preparation and distribution. For her, the activity is both meaningful and a source of personal fulfilment.

vnanet-ninh-binh2.jpg
Students from Nguyen Khuyen High School in Nam Dinh ward present free meals to patients (Photo: VNA)

Beyond Nam Dinh General Hospital, the group also provides meals at other local medical facilities, including Nam Dinh Lung Hospital and Nam Dinh Psychiatric Hospital. The initiative is sustained through member contributions and donations from individuals, benefactors, businesses, and food suppliers.

Since 2019, students from the Green Flame Volunteer Club at Nguyen Khuyen High School have actively supported the programme, assisting with meal preparation and distribution.

​Tran Dinh Anh Duc, a Grade 10 student, said participating in the initiative has helped him better understand compassion and social responsibility. The club, with about 55 members, also engages in other charitable activities while balancing academic commitments.

According to the club’s advisor, Tran Thi Lan Dung, the programme has received strong support from the school and parents for its positive impact on students’ character development.

​From simple meals, the initiative continues to spread kindness within the community, especially among the younger generation, contributing to a more caring and humane society./.

VNA
#free meals #Ninh Binh #disadvantaged patients #illness #Nam Dinh General Hospital #volunteer group Ninh Binh
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Patriotic emulation

Related News

Young volunteers at the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off Spring Volunteer Campaign 2026

The Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City launched the 18th annual Spring Volunteer Campaign 2026 on January 3, targeting hospitals, elder-care facilities, schools for special needs, social welfare centres, student dormitories, worker housing, train stations, bus depots, and other hubs throughout the bustling southern hub.

Poor patients under treatment at the Ninh Thuan General Hospital receive meals from the "Hieu va Thuong" charity kitchen. (Photo: VNA)

Charity kitchen lends a hand to feed needy patients

For nearly two decades, the charity kitchen “Hieu va Thuong” (Understanding and Compassion) at the Ninh Thuan General Hospital, Khanh Hoa province, has kept its fires burning daily, providing free meals for poor patients and their relatives.

See more

Numerous pieces of evidence and documents related to activities of individuals in “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) are seized. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri warns of religious group promoting superstition for profit

A group linked to “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) in Quang Tri reportedly operated under a tightly organised structure with direction from an overseas “head organisation”, employing various plans to approach and psychologically manipulate individuals.

The 172nd repatriation ceremony of US serviceman’s remains held in Da Nang. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam hands over more MIA remains to US

The remains were recovered during a recent joint Vietnam–US excavation in central Hue city. On April 27, Vietnamese and US forensic specialists conducted a preliminary examination, indicating the remains may be linked to a missing US serviceman. They will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

Activities within the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Ministry rolls out plan to promote national image

At its core, the plan emphasises mobilising the combined strength of the political system and society, linking communications with the promotion of cultural values and soft power of the country.

People donate blood at the launch of the Humanitarian Month 2026 in Hanoi on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Humanitarian Month 2026 launched with community support activities

Over the past five years, Humanitarian Month campaigns have raised more than 3 trillion VND (nearly 114 million USD), assisting more than 6.6 million people. Beyond figures, the initiative has helped strengthen social trust and foster compassion across society.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.