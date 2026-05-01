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Party chief calls for better living conditions for workers

Workers should not only receive material support during holidays, but benefit from stable jobs, higher incomes, safer workplaces and improved access to housing, education, healthcare and cultural life, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said, stressing that their living conditions must match their contributions to enterprises and the nation.

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