Politics

Party General Secretary and State President meets workers in Ho Chi Minh City

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed that the Party and State consistently regard the working class as a highly important force in the cause of national construction and defence.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets labourers in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets labourers in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited workers in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and International Workers’ Day (May 1).

The leader expressed satisfaction that, over the past period, trade unions at all levels, Ho Chi Minh City authorities, enterprises, and the wider community have implemented a range of practical initiatives to support labourers, including housing assistance, healthcare services, and gift-giving for disadvantaged workers.

Caring for workers is not only about providing material support on holidays and during the Lunar New Year; more importantly, it is about ensuring stable jobs, better incomes, safer working environments, improved housing, more accessible schools, closer healthcare services, and richer cultural and spiritual life, he said.

Workers should live in increasingly better conditions, commensurate with their significant contributions to enterprises, Ho Chi Minh City, and the country, he continued.

The top leader affirmed that the Party and State consistently regard the working class as a highly important force in the cause of national construction and defence.

He urged Ho Chi Minh City to continue to regard caring for the lives of workers as an important, regular, and long-term political task.

The city should more thoroughly review the needs for social housing, schools, healthcare stations, cultural facilities, and community spaces in industrial parks, export processing zones, and densely populated worker areas, the leader requested.

“The goal is to ensure that workers not only have jobs, but also stable housing; not only have income, but also conditions to raise their children; and not only work, but also have opportunities to rest, study, and enjoy cultural and spiritual life,” he stressed.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam called on trade unions at all levels to be closer to workers, better understand their concerns, represent their voices, and effectively protect their legitimate and lawful rights and interests. Meanwhile, enterprises and employers were urged to pay greater attention to their workers.

He expressed his hope that workers will maintain confidence, solidarity and determination to advance, while continuing to improve their skills, strengthen industrial discipline and work ethics, and enhance digital and foreign language capabilities where possible.

Each worker should strive to acquire a new skill, perform their job better each day, proactively propose initiatives and technical improvements, save materials, ensure safety, and enhance product quality, he said.

The leader emphasised that each sound policy, practical action, and timely act of care can help ease a family’s hardship, give a patient more strength, provide a child with better access to education, and strengthen a worker’s confidence in the future./.


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