Politics

Hanoi, Tokyo step up cooperation in technology, sustainable development

Hanoi hopes to further expand cooperation with Tokyo in high technology, green transition and energy transition, its Chairman Vu Dai Thang said.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang (right) presents a gift to Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko at their meeting on April 28. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang (right) presents a gift to Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko at their meeting on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Hanoi and Tokyo are deepening cooperation in high technology, digital transformation and sustainable development as the Vietnamese capital seeks to accelerate innovation-driven growth and strengthen international partnerships.

On April 28, as part of a working visit to Japan, a high-level delegation from Hanoi led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang met with Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko.

At the meeting, Koike welcomed the Hanoi delegation and thanked Thang for participating and delivering remarks at the 2026 Global Network of Cities for Sustainability (G-NETS) leaders summit, as well as attending a dialogue on sustainable development between Tokyo and ASEAN capitals. She expressed her hope that G-NETS 2026 and related dialogues will further strengthen ties between Tokyo and cities worldwide, particularly those in Southeast Asia, including Hanoi.

For his part, Thang thanked Tokyo authorities for inviting Hanoi leaders to take part in the forum on sustainable technology development and artificial intelligence (AI) application. He described the event as a valuable opportunity for city leaders to exchange views on technological trends and digital transformation.

He noted that Tokyo’s organisation of G-NETS meetings for three consecutive years has helped enhance connectivity among global cities. The 2026 edition, focusing on sustainable technology and AI application, is particularly relevant to urban development today. Hanoi, he added, will share its experience in deploying AI solutions, promoting sustainable development, and applying high technology.

The Hanoi leader also expressed gratitude to Tokyo and Japan for their longstanding support in the Vietnamese city’s economic – industrial development and environmental protection. He stressed that the memorandum of understanding signed between the two cities in 2013 has proven effective, and their friendship epitomises the breakthrough growth of Vietnam – Japan relations across all fields.

Looking ahead, Hanoi hopes to further expand cooperation with Tokyo in high technology, green transition and energy transition, he said, extending an invitation to Governor Koike and her colleagues to visit the Vietnamese capital in the near future.

The meeting between Chairman of the Hanoi People&apos;s Committee Vu Dai Thang and Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting between Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang and Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

At the G-NETS leaders summit, Thang delivered a presentation on artificial intelligence and digital technology. He highlighted Hanoi’s adoption of an “AI First” approach, placing data and AI at the core of building a digital administration and improving governance efficiency. AI applications have been widely introduced across areas, helping improve public services, reduce costs and increase citizen engagement, notably through the iHanoi digital platform.

Addressing concerns raised by participants about potential job losses due to AI, the official emphasised that AI development must centre on people and businesses. He affirmed that AI will not lead to mass layoffs but instead support workforce restructuring towards better alignment with individual capabilities, alongside appropriate policies to safeguard workers’ rights. AI, he stressed, is intended to improve job quality rather than reduce headcount.

At the closing plenary, Thang, Koike and representatives of participating cities adopted a joint declaration outlining commitments to sustainable urban development and technological innovation.

Also on April 28, the Hanoi delegation attended the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 exhibition at Tokyo Big Sight, where Thang visited booths of Vietnamese digital transformation enterprises and tech startups, praising their rapid growth and innovation capacity.

In a separate meeting with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Hanoi leader highlighted the city’s significant demand for resources to meet its ambitious growth targets. In addition to domestic resources, Hanoi is seeking support from traditional partners and new financial sources, particularly bilateral and multilateral institutions such as the ADB.

He thanked the ADB for its assistance in the implementation of Hanoi’s Metro Line No. 3 project, which has largely remained on schedule.

In response, Winfried Wicklein, Director General of the ADB's Southeast Asia Department, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to accelerating project completion and exploring further cooperation in urban railways, science and technology, and transport infrastructure.

On April 27, the Hanoi delegation met with young Vietnamese scientists and experts working in Japan in the fields of science, technology and digital transformation. At the meeting held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, participants proposed initiatives on technology application, digital transformation and urban planning for Hanoi.

Thang said the exchange demonstrated the strong contributions from Vietnamese intellectuals abroad and reaffirmed the city’s determination to make science, technology and innovation a key driver of development, with the goal of turning Hanoi into a major science hub in the coming years./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Japan #high technology #digital transformation #sustainable development #ADB #G-NETS #Tokyo Ha Noi Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

International integration

Related News

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam gave a reception in Hanoi on April 28 for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his tenure in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents appointment decisions to five ambassadors of Vietnam to overseas postings at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors

General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the diplomats were taking up assignments in locations of major political, economic, security and diplomatic importance, and therefore must fully recognise the weight of their responsibilities, demonstrate courage, intellect and a strong sense of duty, and contribute to deepening Vietnam’s relations with partner countries in a substantive, stable, sustainable and effective manner.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Vietnamese representatives attend the fifth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIMA (WAIPA). (Photo: National Assembly Portal)

Vietnam commits to advancing gender equality in ASEAN parliaments

In Vietnam, the legal framework for the 2026–2031 elections continues to ensure that at least 35% of candidates are women, with the actual figure reaching nearly 45%. Women currently make up 150 members of the 500-seat NA, or 30%, above the global average of 27.5%.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

A citizen scans a QR code to look up procedures and processes related to judicial and civil registration matters. (Photo: VNA)

Streamlining administrative apparatus to enhance grassroots governance capacity

With 2026 designated as the “Year of grassroots officials,” Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu underscored the need to promptly address bottlenecks identified in the one-year review, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of commune- and ward-level administrations and strengthening the grassroots workforce.