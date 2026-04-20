Politics

Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Measures to achieve the two-digit economic growth target in the 2026-2031 period will be the focus of discussions during the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing first session.

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects. Deputies later convened in groups to deliberate on these matters.

In the afternoon, they will hold plenary discussions on key socio-economic issues, including a supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development and state budget plans; performance in the early months of 2026; the 2026–2030 development plan; thrift practice and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025; and progress in achieving national gender equality targets. The session will be broadcast live for voters and the public.

According to the Government’s report, despite global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy sustained positive momentum in early 2026. GDP growth was estimated at 7.83%, with four localities exceeding 10%. The consumer price index rose by an average of 3.51%, while state budget revenues in the first quarter were estimated at 829.4 trillion VND (31.5 billion USD), up 11.4%. Foreign direct investment reached 5.4 billion USD, an increase of 9.1%, and total trade turnover was estimated at 249.5 billion USD, up 23%.

On key priorities, the Government underscored its resolve to achieve double-digit growth, in line with the direction of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, emphasising decisive, results-oriented governance and accountability.

To this end, efforts will focus on boosting revenues by 10%, tightening expenditure, and maintaining stable interest rates. Public investment will be streamlined, with at least 30% of centrally and locally funded projects to be cut during 2026–2030, subject to strict socio-economic efficiency assessments. Institutional reforms will shift from a “management” mindset to a “development facilitation” approach, including comprehensive legal reviews aimed at reducing administrative compliance time and costs by 50%, and further cutting at least 30% of conditional business lines and all unnecessary requirements.

In the social sphere, the Government aims to complete 108 inter-level schools in border communes by August 30, 2026, and ensure all public and private hospitals adopt electronic medical records./.

VNA
#16th National Assembly #first session #two-digit economic growth target
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

PM urges aligning emulation, commendation with double digit growth target

PM urges aligning emulation, commendation with double digit growth target

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 15 chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term, outlining key priorities and calling for stronger alignment between emulation movements and the country’s ambition of achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth.

The Hanoi delegation of NA deputies at the group discussions (Photo: VNA)

Legislators discuss draft revised Capital Law

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, a deputy of the Hanoi delegation, emphasised that the revision of the Capital Law is not merely about improving a specific piece of legislation, but represented a substantive opportunity and a strategic step to establish a new development model for the capital, which holds a very special position.

See more

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a proactive, responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s working trip to Italy and Türkiye achieved important and comprehensive results at both bilateral and multilateral levels. It not only highlighted a proactive and responsible Vietnamese National Assembly with active and practical contributions to the IPU, but also created new momentum to deepen relations with key partners, including in Europe and the Middle East.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman wraps up successful working visit to Türkiye

With substantive activities, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Türkiye was a great success, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s image as a proactive and responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation and strengthening multilateralism.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights parliamentary diplomacy gains from IPU-152, European trips

Regarding bilateral engagements in Italy and Türkiye, the deputy minister said the trips marked a meaningful step in implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy following the 14th National Party Congress, helping deepen relations with European and Middle Eastern partners while mobilising external resources for national development.

Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and their spouses attend a tea reception during the former's state visit to China from April 14 to 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China elevate strategic connectivity in new phase of development

With railway cooperation expected to emerge as a new highlight of bilateral strategic cooperation, China expressed readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on financing, technology, training, and industrial capacity in the railway sector while encouraging capable enterprises to participate in railway construction.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Istanbul on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislators of Vietnam, Türkiye meet on sidelines of IPU-152 in Istanbul

The top Vietnamese legislator expressed his admiration for Türkiye’s cultural identity and its friendly, hospitable people, while highly valuing the European country’s growing role and position at multilateral forums and in regional mediation efforts. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening ties with Türkiye.

Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China sign 32 cooperation documents

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leaders hail development of Vietnam – Russia ties

The top legislator of Vietnam proposed that both sides deepen political and diplomatic connections, as well as parliamentary cooperation, through delegation exchanges, high-level meetings through various channels, and the successful organisation of a visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council and a trip to Russia by the NA Chairman to co-chair the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in 2026.