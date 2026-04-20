Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

Hanoi (VNA) – Measures to achieve the two-digit economic growth target in the 2026-2031 period will be the focus of discussions during the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing first session.



In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects. Deputies later convened in groups to deliberate on these matters.



In the afternoon, they will hold plenary discussions on key socio-economic issues, including a supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development and state budget plans; performance in the early months of 2026; the 2026–2030 development plan; thrift practice and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025; and progress in achieving national gender equality targets. The session will be broadcast live for voters and the public.



According to the Government’s report, despite global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy sustained positive momentum in early 2026. GDP growth was estimated at 7.83%, with four localities exceeding 10%. The consumer price index rose by an average of 3.51%, while state budget revenues in the first quarter were estimated at 829.4 trillion VND (31.5 billion USD), up 11.4%. Foreign direct investment reached 5.4 billion USD, an increase of 9.1%, and total trade turnover was estimated at 249.5 billion USD, up 23%.



On key priorities, the Government underscored its resolve to achieve double-digit growth, in line with the direction of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, emphasising decisive, results-oriented governance and accountability.



To this end, efforts will focus on boosting revenues by 10%, tightening expenditure, and maintaining stable interest rates. Public investment will be streamlined, with at least 30% of centrally and locally funded projects to be cut during 2026–2030, subject to strict socio-economic efficiency assessments. Institutional reforms will shift from a “management” mindset to a “development facilitation” approach, including comprehensive legal reviews aimed at reducing administrative compliance time and costs by 50%, and further cutting at least 30% of conditional business lines and all unnecessary requirements.



In the social sphere, the Government aims to complete 108 inter-level schools in border communes by August 30, 2026, and ensure all public and private hospitals adopt electronic medical records./.

VNA