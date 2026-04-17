Hanoi, Guangxi to expand high-tech, logistics, people-to-people cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – Hanoi aims to further strengthen cooperation with Guangxi in bilateral exchanges, high-quality human resources development, trade, logistics, tourism, and science – technology, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee Tran Duc Thang said on April 17.

Thang made the remark during a meeting with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while accompanying Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on a state visit to China.

At the meeting, the Hanoi leader congratulated Guangxi on its recent development achievements and praised the region’s progress in science, technology and innovation.

Both sides noted that cooperation between Hanoi and Guangxi has remained steady and produced positive results across multiple areas. They highlighted strong complementarities, particularly in high-tech industry, digital transformation and cross-border innovation networks, especially after new railway links connecting Guangxi with Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi.

Building on a cooperation memorandum signed in 2025, the two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the agreed initiatives. Hanoi proposed that Guangxi consider opening a branch of its science, technology and innovation centre in the Vietnamese capital, pledging full support for its operations.

Thang also invited Chen and a Guangxi delegation to visit Hanoi at an early date.

Chen congratulated Vietnam’s high-level delegation on the success of the state visit to China, saying ties between the two countries have deepened under the guidance of their top leaders, with political trust reaching a new level.

Guangxi is ready to work with Hanoi to turn that friendship and trust into concrete cooperation projects between the two localities, he affirmed.

The Guangxi leader also pledged to promote cooperation in smart city development, science and technology, cadre training, environmental management and people-to-people exchanges.

He accepted the invitation to visit Hanoi and expressed his hope for broader future cooperation, helping bring ties between the two localities to greater depth and effectiveness while serving as a bright spot in the overall Vietnam – China relations./.