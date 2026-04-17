Politics

Hanoi, Guangxi to expand high-tech, logistics, people-to-people cooperation

The two sides highlighted strong complementarities, particularly in high-tech industry, digital transformation and cross-border innovation networks, especially after new railway links connected Guangxi with Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi.

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Communist Party of Vietnam Committee Tran Duc Thang meets with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while accompanying Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on a state visit to China. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Communist Party of Vietnam Committee Tran Duc Thang meets with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while accompanying Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on a state visit to China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Hanoi aims to further strengthen cooperation with Guangxi in bilateral exchanges, high-quality human resources development, trade, logistics, tourism, and science – technology, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee Tran Duc Thang said on April 17.

Thang made the remark during a meeting with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while accompanying Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on a state visit to China.

At the meeting, the Hanoi leader congratulated Guangxi on its recent development achievements and praised the region’s progress in science, technology and innovation.

Both sides noted that cooperation between Hanoi and Guangxi has remained steady and produced positive results across multiple areas. They highlighted strong complementarities, particularly in high-tech industry, digital transformation and cross-border innovation networks, especially after new railway links connecting Guangxi with Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi.

Building on a cooperation memorandum signed in 2025, the two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the agreed initiatives. Hanoi proposed that Guangxi consider opening a branch of its science, technology and innovation centre in the Vietnamese capital, pledging full support for its operations.

Thang also invited Chen and a Guangxi delegation to visit Hanoi at an early date.

Chen congratulated Vietnam’s high-level delegation on the success of the state visit to China, saying ties between the two countries have deepened under the guidance of their top leaders, with political trust reaching a new level.

Guangxi is ready to work with Hanoi to turn that friendship and trust into concrete cooperation projects between the two localities, he affirmed.

The Guangxi leader also pledged to promote cooperation in smart city development, science and technology, cadre training, environmental management and people-to-people exchanges.

He accepted the invitation to visit Hanoi and expressed his hope for broader future cooperation, helping bring ties between the two localities to greater depth and effectiveness while serving as a bright spot in the overall Vietnam – China relations./.

VNA
#Hanoi #Guangxi China
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

Guangxi eyes boundless cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded 300 billion CNY (43.4 billion USD) for the first time, ranking third among China’s provincial-level localities.

See more

Wei Wei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese-language service at the China Media Group, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Expert highlights new trends in Vietnam – China relations

A Chinese expert has paid attention to General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to the Xiong'an New Area, meeting with youth representatives of both countries together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and experience of high-speed rail travel.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China issue joint statement on deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in new era

The State visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was a great success, positively contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and accelerating the building of the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, during their in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets with Kazakhstan’s lower house speaker in Türkiye

The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) receives Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Secretary of Guangxi’s Party Committee

Vietnam is a close neighbour, trusted friend and one of Guangxi’s most important partners. The Party organisation and authorities of China's autonomous region attach great importance to friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities; and will continue to take the lead in thoroughly implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two top leaders, thereby deepening cooperation and friendship between China and Vietnam.

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA Chairman meets Turkish President

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that economic, trade, and investment ties should serve as key pillars of the relationship. They agreed to create favourable conditions to raise bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD, while continuing to encourage Turkish enterprises to invest in Vietnam and contribute to its economic development.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top legislator addresses general debate at 152nd IPU Assembly

Vietnam is striving with confidence and self-strengthening to enter a new stage of development, aiming to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152).

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the policy dialogue aimed at promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman attends policy dialogue promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation

Türkiye is one of Vietnam’s key partners in the region, serving as a strategic bridge between Asia and Europe. Conversely, Vietnam, with its dynamic and fast-growing economy, is an important gateway for Türkiye to access Southeast Asian and Asia-Pacific markets. These complementary advantages provide a solid foundation for the two countries to further deepen their cooperation in the coming period.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a commemorative gift to Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili during their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Georgian parliament speaker on IPU-152 sidelines

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined that there remains ample room to further expand cooperation between Vietnam and Georgia in areas where both sides have strengths and potential, including education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics and transport, particularly rail transport.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets delegation of leading US businesses

At the meeting, representatives of USABC, the US Embassy in Vietnam and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.