Politics

NA Chairman meets with Kazakhstan’s lower house speaker in Türkiye

The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, during their in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, during their in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on the legislatures of Vietnam and Kazakhstan to play a more active role in refining legal frameworks and facilitating expanded business cooperation between the two sides, during a meeting with Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (local time).

The meeting took place as part of the Vietnamese leader's trip to Türkiye to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and conduct bilateral activities.

NA Chairman Man congratulated Kazakhstan on its recent achievements, including constitutional amendments and institutional reforms to enhance parliamentary effectiveness, and affirmed that Vietnam regards Kazakhstan as an important partner in Central Asia, while appreciating its growing role and standing on the international stage.

He stressed that the traditional friendship between the two countries, built on mutual trust and respect, has been steadily strengthened and developed, including the upgrade of ties to a Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May 2025.

On legislative ties, the leader called on the two legislatures to step up high-level exchanges, as well as engagement among young and women parliamentarians and committees, and to share experience in oversight, lawmaking and decision making on key national issues.

He also urged closer contact, consultation and coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums. Vietnam, he added, seeks to expand cooperation in education-training, science-technology, and culture-tourism, thereby enhancing people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.

For his part, Mazhilis Speaker Koshanov congratulated the Vietnamese chief legislator on his election as Chairman of the 16th NA, expressing confidence that he will lead the legislature in fulfilling its tasks, advancing parliamentary diplomacy, and further elevating bilateral ties.

He also conveyed congratulations from Kazakh leaders and people to Vietnam’s Party and State leaders and people on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, which set out key development orientations, particularly the goal of turning Vietnam into a developed, high-income country, and the selection of a capable leadership team to guide the country into a new phase of development.

Both sides welcomed positive developments in Vietnam–Kazakhstan relations in recent years, particularly following high-level visits and exchanges, which have strengthened political trust and opened up new avenues for cooperation, especially in tourism with significant potential.

They agreed to enhance coordination in legislative and oversight work to create a favourable legal framework and ensure effective implementation of commitments reached during recent high-level visits.

The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Man invited the Mazhilis Speaker to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a convenient time. The Kazakh leader accepted the invitation with pleasure, while extending an invitation for the Vietnamese leader to visit Kazakhstan./.

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#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Vietnam-Kazakhstan relations #IPU Turkey
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