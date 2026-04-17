Politics

PM calls for regular public disclosure of ministries’ performance, implementation progress

Emphasising the exacting requirements of national development in the coming period, particularly the pursuit of double-digit growth, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stated that the ministries and agency concerned will need to focus on effectively implementing their assigned core tasks.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 17 tasked the Government Office and the Government Portal with regularly disclosing information on the status and progress of task implementation by ministries and agencies, with a view to enhancing transparency and accountability.

The PM chaired a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate to review task implementation since the beginning of 2026, outline priorities for the period ahead, and address proposals and recommendations from the agencies concerned.

The three bodies have recently undergone significant restructuring in terms of organisational apparatus, functions and mandates in line with ongoing efforts to streamline the political system. They play a critical role in the state administrative system and in achieving two-digit growth targets, with closely interconnected and mutually reinforcing areas of management that contribute to stability, create a solid foundation and generate momentum for development.

PM Hung acknowledged and commended the efforts made by the three bodies, noting that their works have delivered important outcomes and contributed meaningfully to the country’s overall achievements. He indicated broad agreement with their proposals, assigning relevant Deputy Prime Ministers to oversee their resolution, and requesting matters beyond their authority to be submitted to him for consideration.

Emphasising the exacting requirements of national development in the coming period, particularly the pursuit of double-digit growth, the PM stated that the ministries and agency concerned will need to focus on effectively implementing their assigned core tasks. He stressed the need for strict, synchronised and effective execution of resolutions and directives issued by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the National Assembly and the Government.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with leaders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, and the Government Inspectorate (Photo: VNA)

He further instructed them to review, update and supplement their task lists with clearly defined outputs and timelines, in order to promptly operationalise the Government’s action programme implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No.18 and strategic resolutions of the Politburo. Internal working regulations, he suggested, should be revised toward stronger decentralisation, while ensuring quality and timeliness, with clear accountability and the principle that each task be assigned to a single lead agency.

The Government leader also underscored the importance of prioritising resources for institution and policy development, accelerating administrative reform, decentralisation and digital transformation, and reducing administrative procedures, business conditions and compliance costs. He called for concrete proposals to be submitted to the Government by April 20.

With regard to specific mandates, the Ministry of Home Affairs was tasked with advancing legal and administrative reforms to improve governance effectiveness and foster a conducive environment for development. It was encouraged to shift from pre-approval to post-audit management, ensure transparency and coherence in the legal framework, and play a central role in guiding reforms related to organisational structure, civil service management and the operation of a two-tier local administration model.

The Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs was urged to finalise revisions to the Law on Belief and Religion, enhance coordination in implementing national target programmes, and strengthen policies supporting ethnic minority communities, including education, employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the Government Inspectorate was instructed to implement its 2026 inspection plan in a focused and lawful manner, with particular attention to sensitive sectors prone to corruption and wastefulness. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to modernise inspection practices, promote digital transformation, and strengthen the role of inspection not only in detecting violations but also in prevention, policy improvement and unlocking development resources./.

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#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Ministry of Home Affairs #Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs #Government Inspectorate
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