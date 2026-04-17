Politics

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, left Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

Liu Jianchao, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, and Chen Gang, member of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, saw off the Vietnamese leader and his entourage.

During the visit, the Vietnamese leader held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and witnessed the signing of key cooperation agreements between the two countries. He had meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning

He delivered a policy speech at Tsinghua University, visited the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province, and toured the China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre in Nanning.

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

The high-level meetings featured in-depth discussions on each country’s situation, relations between the two Parties and countries, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Party General Secretary and President Lam and his Chinese counterpart expressed satisfaction with the strong progress in relations between the two Parties and countries, highlighted by frequent high-level strategic exchanges, increasingly comprehensive and reliable cooperation mechanisms, and a shift in defence–security ties towards more substantive collaboration. They noted new breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as transport connectivity, alongside vibrant local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and closer coordination at multilateral forums.

Against a complex international backdrop, the two leaders affirmed the need for closer unity, enhanced strategic trust, and stronger connectivity in policies, trade, infrastructure and energy, while continuing to deepen and elevate Vietnam–China relations in the new period, contributing meaningfully to peace, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

Looking ahead, both leaders committed to advancing the overall goal of “six major orientations,” including stronger political trust, more substantive defence and security cooperation, deeper practical collaboration, firmer social foundations, closer multilateral coordination, and more effective management and resolution of differences.

The two sides officially launched the “Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Years 2026–2027”, agreeing to step up joint promotion efforts, improve tourism infrastructure and services, and maintain their positions as each other’s largest source of tourists.

During the visit, multiple cooperation documents were signed across Party channels, public security, justice, economy, supply chains, customs, science and technology, social affairs, human resources, media and local-level cooperation.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides issued a joint statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.

The visit was a success, contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, accelerating the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond./.

VNA
#General Secretary and State President To Lam #China #Xi Jinping #Vietnam-China relations China
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