RoK President to pay state visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24.
The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.
Vietnam pushes for deeper auto supply chain ties with RoK
The RoK stood as Vietnam’s largest foreign investor with more than 95.2 billion USD in registered capital as of February 2026, or about 18% of all foreign cash flowing in, with thousands of active projects. In January-February alone, the RoK led the pack with nearly 2 billion USD in pledges, grabbing a whopping 32.7% of total registered capital and showing no signs of slowing down.