Politics

National Assembly Chairman arrives in Türkiye for attendance at IPU-152

The IPU-152 carries the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations”. NA Chairman Man is scheduled to deliver a keynote address outlining Vietnam’s perspectives on global and regional issues, while putting forward concrete solutions to foster inter-parliamentary cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability while driving sustainable and prosperous development worldwide.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse are welcomed at the airport by representatives of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse are welcomed at the airport by representatives of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrived in Istanbul on April 15 afternoon (local time), beginning a working trip to Türkiye to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and conduct bilateral activities at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

The IPU-152 carries the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations”. NA Chairman Man is scheduled to deliver a keynote address outlining Vietnam’s perspectives on global and regional issues, while putting forward concrete solutions to foster inter-parliamentary cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability while driving sustainable and prosperous development worldwide.

Within the IPU-152 framework, he will hold meetings and exchanges with parliamentary leaders from various countries, IPU leaders, and representatives of international organisations. The Vietnamese NA will also join other parliaments in discussions on improving the effectiveness of legislation and supervision, as well as advancing multilateral cooperation to achieve common goals.

vnanet-vna-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-toi-tho-nhi-ky-tham-du-ipu-152-8703468.jpg
The welcome ceremony for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese legislator’s attendance at IPU-152 underscores Vietnam’s proactive and leading role within the IPU in advancing cooperation, proposing initiatives, and delivering substantive contributions to the IPU’s activities. Vietnam stands ready to work with other member parliaments and the IPU to realise its resolutions and initiatives, contributing to peace and sustainable development for the benefit of people worldwide.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1978, Vietnam and Türkiye have substantively and effectively developed their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Parliamentary ties have progressed steadily, with regular delegation exchanges and consultations at inter-parliamentary forums of which they are members.

Türkiye has frequently sent delegations to major events hosted by the Vietnamese NA, including the IPU-132 in 2015 and the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023. Both countries have also set up parliamentary friendship groups.

The working trip is expected to consolidate political trust, further deepen parliamentary collaboration and overall bilateral ties./.

VNA
#Tran Thanh Man #152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Turkey Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Parliamentary Diplomacy

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse depart Hanoi to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi on early April 11 morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks to the press (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator heads to IPU-152, Türkiye, Italy to generate new momentum: Deputy FM

The Vietnamese NA has consistently played a proactive and leading role in IPU cooperation. It has actively put forward and championed multiple initiatives, delivering substantive contributions to IPU activities. It stands ready to collaborate with fellow member parliaments and the IPU to follow resolutions and initiatves aimed at preserving peace and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all nations, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.

See more

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chinese Premier in Beijing

The two leaders reviewed the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation, noting satisfaction with the strong development of relations between the two Parties and countries, particularly in economy, trade, investment, tourism, and railway connectivity.

A view of the two-day Capacity Building Workshop for APEC Vietnam 2027 in Hanoi on April 15. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Capacity-building workshop prepares participants for APEC Vietnam 2027

Hang affirmed that Vietnam will host the big event at a time when the country is entering a new phase of strategic development, with ambitions for double-digit growth, and the establishment of a new growth model based on productivity, quality and efficiency and enhanced national competitiveness.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Party General Secretary, State President meets with top Chinese legislator

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that his visit aims to inherit and carry forward the consistent policy, strategic choice, and top priority of the Vietnamese Party and State regarding Vietnam–China relations. Together with Chinese leaders, including Zhao, the visit seeks to elevate strategic cohesion between the two Parties and countries to a higher level in the new era.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse bid farewell to Italian officials at Rome Ciampino Airport on the morning of April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator wraps up successful visit to Italy

With substantive engagements, the official visit was successful, helping strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Italian Parliament and further deepen the two countries' Strategic Partnership across all fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the expanded online summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) on energy security on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

PM outlines three key cooperation directions at expanded AZEC Summit

The Vietnamese leader reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, identifying renewable energy development and green transition as strategic priorities. He proposed three key directions for cooperation to deal with energy risks and ensure supply chains.

Officials sign cooperation documents in Beijing on April 15 in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders witness signing of numerous cooperation documents

The documents include an MoU on cooperation within the framework of the Global Security Initiative between the Governments of Vietnam and China, an MoU on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing for the 2026-2030 period, and a protocol on the establishment, management, and operation of a ministerial-level hotline between the two countries' Ministries of Public Security.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges aligning emulation, commendation with double-digit growth target

Emulation movements must evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem that inspires dedication, fosters breakthroughs, and mobilises broad participation across society. Commendation, in turn, must be timely, accurate, and impactful, recognising exemplary individuals and models, and translating sound policies into concrete outcomes.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam values Italy’s leading role in Europe: NA Chairman

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament should increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Vietnam and Italy should promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.