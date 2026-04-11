NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

Hanoi, April 11 (VNA) - Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi on early April 11 morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.



The trip is made at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.



The official delegation includes Party Central Committee members: NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh; Chairman of the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Lam Van Man; Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh; Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Vu Hai Ha; Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen; and leaders of some localities.



Also joining the delegation are alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Bui Quoc Dung; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang; Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh; and Ambassador of Vietnam to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha.



This is the first official overseas trip of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man following the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and the consolidation of the state apparatus of Vietnam for the new term.



The trip represents the timely and effective implementation of the foreign policy set out at the 14th Party Congress, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s position and its new foreign policy thinking.



It also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support for multilateralism and respect for international law; underscores the country’s continued commitment and responsible contributions to the IPU; and reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing and seeking to further strengthen and deepen its relations with Italy and Türkiye – two key partners - in an increasingly substantive and effective manner./.

VNA