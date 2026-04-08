Politics

NA Chairman to attend IPU-152 in Türkiye, visit Italy

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11–17.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11–17.

His IPU-152 attendance is by invitations of IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman Man will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation. In addition to attending IPU-152 in Istanbul, he is scheduled to engage in a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye./.

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