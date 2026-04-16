Deputy PM hails cooperation in personnel training with Japan

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on April 16 met with Honna Hitoshi, President and CEO of Japan’s erex Co., Ltd., highlighting the value of practical international cooperation programmes like the one with erex in enhancing the quality of Vietnam’s civil service.



Tra highly valued the training programme jointly implemented since 2022 by Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and erex, which focuses on enhancing public administration capacity, particularly for grassroots officials, young civil servants and female cadres. Through the initiative, nearly 300 local-level officials and leaders from Vietnam have been sent to Japan for training and professional development.



She noted that the programme has delivered tangible results, with participants applying their knowledge upon returning home from the training sessions. Around 60% of young officials have since been appointed to higher positions, demonstrating the programme’s practical impact.



The Deputy PM said that training and building capacity for officials across ministries, sectors, and localities is still a top priority of the Vietnamese Government. She expressed hope that the company will continue to achieve success in its business operations and make meaningful contributions to the economic development of both Japan and Vietnam.



For his part, Honna Hitoshi congratulated Vietnam on the consolidation of its key leadership and the Government for the 2026–2031 term. He commended the Government’s recent governance efforts and affirmed his company’s desire to continue accompanying Vietnam in developing high-quality human resources.



Emphasising that human resources development is a long-term endeavour and a fundamental pillar for sustainable growth, Honna Hitoshi said erex will maintain and expand its cooperation programmes, thereby making practical contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development./.







VNA