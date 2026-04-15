Politics

Top Vietnamese leader attends friendship music concert in Beijing

The piece “Hello Vietnam” blended with the Chinese folk song “Jasmine Flower,” performed by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha and Tran Nguyen Kim Ngan, highlighted the harmony between Vietnamese and Chinese music and arts.

The Vietnamese delegation at the friendship music concert. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation at the friendship music concert. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A friendship music concert celebrating the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, along with the Vietnam - China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, took place in Beijing on April 15 evening.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the event saw the presence of the top Vietnamese leader, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. On the Chinese side, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department Li Shulei was present at the event.

Vietnamese performances featured artists from the Vietnam Puppet Theatre, Suc Song Moi band, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, Vietnam National Academy of Music, Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, and Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, led by conductor Dong Quang Vinh.

The piece “Hello Vietnam” blended with the Chinese folk song “Jasmine Flower,” performed by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha and Tran Nguyen Kim Ngan, highlighted the harmony between Vietnamese and Chinese music and arts.

The composition “Echoes through Millennia,” merging lithophone and monochord with symphonic orchestration, blended modern and traditional elements in a fluid yet powerful arrangement. The foot puppetry performance “Harvest Day Story”, set against a vibrant rural backdrop, delivered a message of joy, optimism and the dignity of labour among Vietnamese people.

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A performance at the concert. (Photo: VNA)

The Chinese art troupe presented the richness of Chinese cultural heritage while creating a space that felt both distinctly Chinese and familiar to Vietnamese audiences.

Through the voices of Wu Tianqi and Wang Liang, the song “Hanoi – Faith and Hope” was delivered with warmth and strength, expressing confidence in Vietnam’s development and the profound friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

The event concluded with a joint orchestral performance “ Vietnam – China” by artists from both countries, celebrating the bilateral friendship through harmonious melodies and meaningful lyrics./.

VNA
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