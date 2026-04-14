Chinese newspaper expects new chapter in building Vietnam-China community with shared future

Beijing (VNA) – On the occasion of the state visit by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to China, the Global Times, a publication under the People's Daily, published an editorial entitled “A new chapter expected in building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future” on April 14.



The article stated that under the strategic guidance of top leaders of the two Parties and countries, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam will advance to a new level - more intensive and extensive. Both sides will accelerate the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, injecting stronger momentum into regional stability and development.



According to the editorial, the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries is the biggest advantage of and the most important political guarantee for the development of Vietnam-China relations. Observers have noted that the Vietnamese leader’s choice of China as the destination for his first overseas visit after assuming the post of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in 2024 and his swearing-in as State President on April 7 “fully reflects the strategic nature and a high level of China-Vietnam relations.”



The author wrote: “Under the high-ranking leaders' strategic guidance, the two Parties and countries have established a comprehensive, multi-tiered and multidimensional framework for dialogue and cooperation. A series of institutional arrangements ensures that both sides can conduct timely, in-depth and effective communication and coordination on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.”



The editorial added that since the announcement of the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in December 2023, bilateral relations have entered a new stage marked by stronger political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper practical collaboration, a firmer public foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and more effective management of differences. The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has delivered substantial results. From Chinese photovoltaic and new energy equipment supporting Vietnam's green transition to high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products steadily entering the Chinese market; from smart ports improving customs efficiency to cross-border economic cooperation zones unleashing development vitality, China and Vietnam have achieved robust growth in fields such as trade, investment, and tourism.



It said under the guidance of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, mutually beneficial collaboration in emerging sectors such as new energy and artificial intelligence has continued to deepen. The Vietnam-China community with a shared future has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries.



The article further noted that the first ministerial-level meeting of the two countries’ “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism on diplomacy, defence and public security was recently held successfully. “This institutional innovation signals an upgrade in strategic mutual trust and sends a clear message of the two countries working together to safeguard political system security and pursue national development and rejuvenation. Facts have repeatedly shown that building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance serves the common interests of both sides and contributes to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.”



The editorial emphasised that the building of the community also carries important international significance. As Vietnam and China, with a combined population of over 1.5 billion, advance toward modernisation, they offer valuable reference for other developing countries and emerging economies pursuing similar goals. Meanwhile, the steady expansion of exchanges across political, economic, and cultural domains has strengthened both countries' role in global governance and regional stability. On the international stage, both sides stress the importance of safeguarding peace and security in the Asia-Pacific, insist on practicing open regionalism, and will continue to strengthen coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, APEC, the Asia-Europe Meeting, and ASEAN. “This coordinated multilateral effort not only enhances their international influence, but also provides broader space for advancing the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.”



The article concluded that China is currently advancing its comprehensive modernisation drive and national rejuvenation, while Vietnam is entering a new era - the era of the nation's rise, striving towards its centenary goals for both the Party and the nation. From the traditional friendship of "both comrades and brothers" to the contemporary positioning of "the community with a shared future that carries strategic significance," bilateral relations are standing at a new historical starting point, with expectations of opening a new chapter that delivers tangible benefits to both peoples and contributes positively to regional and global development./.

VNA