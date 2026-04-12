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Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reaffirmed the policy to suspend farmers' debts for three years, which was announced during his party's election campaign, though details of the measure will be finalised after consultations with state agencies, including the Finance Ministry.

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has unveiled plans to import up to two million tonnes of chemical fertiliser from Russia to address a looming supply shortage affecting Thailand's farming sector.

The announcement came after a meeting between high-level officials in the ministry this week. The discussion focused on resolving the fertiliser shortage, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, prompting stockpiling and supply disruptions.

Suriya said securing imports from Russia would help stabilise soaring fertiliser prices and ensure sufficient supply ahead of the next planting season, just a few months away.

He said he will visit Russia during the Songkran holiday next week to negotiate the deal with suppliers.

The minister also reaffirmed the policy to suspend farmers' debts for three years, which was announced during his party's election campaign, though details of the measure will be finalised after consultations with state agencies, including the Finance Ministry.

Farmers are currently grappling with multiple challenges, including geopolitical conflicts, evolving global trade regulations, climate change and economic instability, he said.

In response, Suriya has established a war room to oversee urgent measures aimed at easing farmers' hardships.

These include resolving fertiliser shortages, promoting the use of organic fertilisers, accelerating imports of fertilisers and pesticides, improving agricultural product distribution and market access./.

VNA
#Thailand #Thailand's farming sector #fertiliser from Russia #fertiliser shortage #Middle East tension Thailand
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