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Indonesia boosts energy security with B50 biofuel

The planned transition to B50 forms part of President Prabowo Subianto’s broader strategy to strengthen the economy’s resilience against global supply disruptions. The government estimates that the programme could reduce fossil fuel consumption by about 4 million kL annually.

Indonesia advances B50 biodiesel rollout to strengthen energy resilience (Photo: tvbrics.com)
Indonesia advances B50 biodiesel rollout to strengthen energy resilience (Photo: tvbrics.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will officially roll out B50 biofuel nationwide from July 1 following nearly six months of successful trials, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia has said.

B50 is a fuel blend consisting of 50% crude palm oil (CPO)-based biodiesel and 50% fossil diesel. The programme has been tested across multiple sectors, including heavy equipment, ships, trains and trucks, before the decision to expand its use.

According to Lahadalia, the initiative aims to strengthen national energy security, reduce reliance on imported fuel and promote the use of domestically produced renewable energy. He noted that recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have highlighted the risks faced by countries dependent on imported energy, underscoring the need for Indonesia to diversify its energy sources.

Indonesia is currently implementing the B40 programme, which blends 40% palm oil-based biofuel with 60% fossil diesel. Data from the energy ministry shows that B40 has helped cut diesel imports by 3.3 million kilolitres (kL) and reduce carbon emissions by around 38.88 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent. In 2025, biodiesel consumption reached 14.2 million kL, exceeding the target of 13.5 million kL by 105.2%.

The planned transition to B50 forms part of President Prabowo Subianto’s broader strategy to strengthen the economy’s resilience against global supply disruptions. The government estimates that the programme could reduce fossil fuel consumption by about 4 million kL annually./.

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