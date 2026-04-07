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Indonesian media highlights Vietnam’s growing economic influence

Although Vietnam was not in the top 10 in either 1980 or 2025, the article noted that the country’s continued rise reflects its transformation into a key global manufacturing hub.

Imported containers are handled at Nghi Son International Port in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Imported containers are handled at Nghi Son International Port in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian media has pointed to Vietnam’s increasingly visible economic influence, noting that while the country is not yet among Asia’s top 10 economies by gross domestic product (GDP), its role in regional production networks and supply chains is steadily rising.

In an article published on April 6, seasia.co cited comparative data on the 10 largest Asian economies from 1980 to 2025, saying that the region’s economic centre of gravity has shifted markedly from Japan to China and India, alongside the growing prominence of Southeast Asia.

The analysis showed that Asia’s economic landscape has undergone profound changes over the past four decades. Japan’s once-dominant position has given way to China and India, driven by large economies, young populations, and rapid urbanisation. At the same time, several “middle powers” have gained ground, with the Republic of Korea climbing to the fourth place and Indonesia maintaining a top-five position and emerging as Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Although Vietnam was not in the top 10 in either 1980 or 2025, the article noted that the country’s continued rise reflects its transformation into a key global manufacturing hub. Strategic trade agreements, competitive labour costs, and a rapidly modernising industrial base have made it an increasingly attractive destination for international investors seeking alternatives in Asia.

The country is becoming more influential in key sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, digital trade and supply chain diversification. Malaysia is also highlighted as part of this trend.

According to the writing, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian economies are benefiting from a global shift as companies seek alternative and complementary production hubs.

It said if 1980 belonged to Japan and 2025 to China and India, the next chapter of Asia’s economic story may increasingly belong to the southern part of the continent, particularly Southeast Asia. Favourable demographics, rapid urbanisation, the expansion of the consumer class and a strategic location between the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean are expected to reinforce the region’s central role in what is often described as the “Asian century”.

Vietnam and Malaysia are contributing significantly to this shift, the article said./.

VNA
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