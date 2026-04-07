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Thailand's new coalition government sworn in

In late March, the King of Thailand approved the new cabinet submitted by PM Anutin Charnvirakul. Members of the Bhumjaithai Party and its allies hold 32 cabinet positions, including key economic and defence portfolios. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow retained his position as Thailand’s top diplomat and has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and new cabinet ministers take the oath in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on April 6. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and new cabinet ministers take the oath in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on April 6. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand's new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, was sworn in on April 6.

The 35-member cabinet took the oath before King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a traditional ceremony held at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The 59-year-old prime minister and seven deputy prime ministers attended the ceremony, along with other cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the prime minister chaired a special cabinet meeting to review the draft policy statement of the new government before submitting it to the Thai parliament in the coming days. Under regulations, the new cabinet must present its policy statement to parliament within 15 days of taking office.

In late March, the King of Thailand approved the new cabinet submitted by PM Anutin Charnvirakul. Members of the Bhumjaithai Party and its allies hold 32 cabinet positions, including key economic and defence portfolios. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow retained his position as Thailand’s top diplomat and has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Notably, one of Thailand's six deputy prime minister positions was given to Yodchanan Wongsawat, a leading candidate of the Pheu Thai Party in last month’s general election. Yodchanan also serves as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. In addition to Yodchanan, the Pheu Thai Party holds eight other ministerial posts in the new cabinet.

PM Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party won the most seats in parliament, but as it did not secure an absolute majority, it formed a coalition with the Pheu Thai Party, which came third in parliament./.

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