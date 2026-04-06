Thailand strengthens price controls amid rising energy costs

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s Government has placed bottled drinking water, seasoning sauces, and plastic pellets under price control to curb potential price hikes due to cost pressures amid rising energy costs.



According to an announcement signed by Thai Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun in her capacity as Chairperson of the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services, the measure will be enforced for one year.



It aims to tighten supervision over purchase and selling prices as well as related trade activities to prevent unfair commercial practices.



The move comes amid mounting pressure from the Middle East conflict on energy and raw material costs, particularly in the petrochemical sector, where plastic resin used for packaging has been significantly affected. The Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services warned that rising costs could create opportunities for unjustified price hikes that do not reflect actual expenses, placing further strain on households.



Earlier, the Thai Ministry of Commerce had already placed 54 goods and five service categories under price controls to contain inflationary pressures driven by elevated energy prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict over the past month./.

VNA