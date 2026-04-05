Thailand launches campaign to help ease living costs

Hanoi (NNT/VNA) – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has kicked off the “Thais Help Thais” campaign to ease living costs, offering nationwide discounts of up to 58% on essential goods starting April 1.

The programme is a joint effort between the Thai government and the private sector, involving more than 10 wholesale and retail chains and over 20 domestic manufacturers. The initiative expands access to affordable products, providing consumers with more options as global energy pressures continue to affect household expenses.

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce is overseeing the rollout, coordinating with retailers and producers to maintain reasonable pricing. The programme includes both house brands and alternative products that meet quality standards, helping households better manage daily spending.

Officials said the campaign will also create opportunities for smaller producers to reach wider markets, while authorities continue to monitor prices and enforce regulations to ensure fair practices./.