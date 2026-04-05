Key rules to prevent online fraud

Party General Secretary To Lam has signed Politburo Resolution No. 02 on “Building and developing Hanoi in the new era,” setting out concrete targets for each development phase. For the 2026–2030 period, average GRDP growth is targeted at over 11% per year. By 2030, GRDP is projected to exceed 113 billion USD, with per capita income reaching at least 12,000 USD.