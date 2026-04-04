Mekong – Lancang cooperation marks decade of connectivity, development

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of events marking the 10th anniversary of the Mekong – Lancang Cooperation (MLC) has concluded across six member countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China and Vietnam, highlighting a decade of progress in regional connectivity, cooperation and sustainable development.



Since its launch in 2016, the MLC has evolved from a nascent sub-regional initiative into a dynamic and effective cooperation mechanism, contributing to economic integration and shared prosperity in the region.



Over the past decade, its achievements have been recognised in many areas. Political trust among member countries has been strengthened through regular dialogue and exchanges at multiple levels. Cooperation on water resources – an issue of vital importance to all Mekong countries – has recorded tangible progress, with year-round sharing of hydrological data helping improve flood and drought response.



Connectivity has also advanced significantly, with cross-border transport and logistics projects expanding across the sub-region. At the same time, cooperation has broadened to emerging areas such as the digital economy, green growth and climate change response.



Notably, nearly 1,000 community-level projects funded by the MLC Special Fund have delivered practical benefits, bringing electricity, clean water, schools and healthcare facilities to remote and disadvantaged areas across member countries, including Vietnam.



Vietnam has actively contributed to the mechanism over the past decade, promoting infrastructure connectivity, supply chain integration, and linkages between the MLC and other regional frameworks such as ASEAN, the Mekong River Commission and the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).



The establishment of the hydrological data-sharing mechanism among water management bodies has helped Vietnam better safeguard water resources and support sustainable development in its Mekong Delta.



Looking ahead, Vietnam has identified three priorities: strengthening trust through candid and constructive dialogue; deepening cooperation in line with practical development needs; and ensuring that the interests of people and businesses remain at the centre of all initiatives.



In a message marking the anniversary, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the MLC as having grown “from a seed into a towering tree”, becoming a model for building a community with a shared future. Trade between China and the five Mekong countries has exceeded 500 billion USD, up 150% over the past decade, while cooperation in security, disaster response and public health has been reinforced.



People-to-people exchanges have also deepened through initiatives such as the Lancang – Mekong visa and numerous “small and beautiful” livelihood projects, helping strengthen mutual understanding among the six nations.



Wang highlighted three key principles underpinning the success of the mechanism: good-neighbourliness, friendship and a shared future; focusing on development to serve the people; and pursuing innovation and breaking new ground.



Amid global uncertainties, he proposed building an “MLC 2.0” focused on enhancing solidarity, promoting openness and win-win cooperation, advancing green and innovation-led development, strengthening cultural exchanges, and ensuring peace and security across the basin.



Entering a new decade, the six Mekong – Lancang countries are expected to build on past achievements and work towards a stable, prosperous and sustainable sub-region, contributing to peace and development in the wider region and beyond./.

VNA