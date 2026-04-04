Politics

PM seeks stronger energy security cooperation with Kuwait

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries, as well as tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 4 for Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh, pressing for deeper strategic partnership and energy security cooperation.

PM Chinh reaffirmed that Vietnam always highly values its relationship with Kuwait and recalled his successful phone talks with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah in early March. He urged both sides to work closely on the agreed commitments, with particular focus on ensuring the safety of Vietnamese citizens in Kuwait and carrying out the 2026–2030 action plan to diversify cooperation areas.

On the occasion, he conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Kuwait’s Emir and leaders, and invited the Kuwaiti PM to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year.

Amid complex developments in the Middle East, the host expressed concern over negative impacts on global economic and energy market stability.

He emphasised Vietnam's consistent advocacy of the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue in accordance with international law, expressing his hope for a swift return to peace in the region.

On the economic front, he suggested stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with enhanced business connectivity between the two countries. He also pushed for tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

Ambassador Al-Sabbagh said Kuwait’s Emir and leaders highly value the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to Kuwait in November 2025, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, which marked an important milestone, adding that relevant ministries and agencies from both sides are actively working on the visit’s outcomes.

Kuwait remains committed to cooperating closely with Vietnam to ensure energy security, he said, noting that the Kuwaiti Government is striving to provide necessary support for both Kuwaiti and foreign residents, including those from Vietnam.

He pledged to act as a bridge to encourage Kuwaiti energy corporations and investment funds to expand their presence in Vietnam, making the bilateral strategic partnership more substantive, effective and reliable./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh #Kuwait #Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam #Vietnam-Kuwait strategic partnership #energy security Kuwait Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Energy security

Related News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) holds talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah in Kuwait City on November 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Kuwait upgrade ties to strategic partnership

The PMs agreed to elevate their countries' relations to the Strategic Partnership while outlining major orientations to advance Vietnam – Kuwait relations in a stronger, more comprehensive, and sustainable manner. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared concern.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the phone talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on March 9 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Kuwaiti PMs hold phone talks

PM Pham Minh Chinh commended Kuwait’s efforts and called on Kuwait and relevant countries to continue exercising restraint, promoting de-escalation efforts and seeking peaceful solutions based on respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, while ensuring the legitimate interests of all parties.

See more

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) extends his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

The top legislator noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on April 6, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

The Government’s regular meeting for March and the Government-to-locality teleconference on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

Double-digit growth target remains unchanged: PM

Emphasising that the double-digit growth target remains unchanged, the PM called on participants to work out measures for renewing traditional growth drivers, promoting new ones, properly governing monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up public investment, and diversifying markets, products, and export supply chains.

Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Ta Thi Yen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Personnel affairs to follow rigorous, systematic, and procedural process: NA official

An official of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs underscored the importance of the NA’s election and approval of State leadership positions at the first session, saying that this step will consolidate the senior leadership apparatus, while ensuring stability, continuity, and smooth operations of the political system right after the election.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army exchange the minutes of the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hold 6th Defence Policy Dialogue

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance practical and effective cooperation, focusing on delegation exchanges, maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue, and promoting existing cooperation models such as exchanges among young officers, military women, twinning programmes between military units and local communities, and annual conferences between military regions, and border guard forces of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (right) receives Vice President of Cambodian People's Party Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng on the occasion of Cambodia's Choul Chnam Thmey 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia promote friendship, comprehensive cooperation

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said relations between the two Parties, States and peoples have continued to grow in a substantive and effective manner, stressing the success of the recent State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level delegation of Vietnam.