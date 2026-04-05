Two Indonesian volcanoes erupt simultaneously

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Mount Dukono in North Maluku province and Mount Semeru in East Java province erupted on April 5, prompting authorities to issue safety warnings to residents and tourists.



Mount Dukono has erupted multiple times over the past three days, sending ash columns rising up to 3km above the crater. The 1,087-metre-high volcano is currently at Alert Level II in a four-tier warning system, with Level IV being the highest. Authorities have advised residents and visitors to avoid approaching within a 4-kilometre radius of the crater.



Meanwhile, Mount Semeru, the highest peak on the island of Java, has also been erupting continuously since early morning. The country’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) has warned that Semeru’s activity remains at Level III, and people should not enter within a 5-kilometre radius of the crater.



According to PVMBG data, Indonesia has more than 140 volcanoes, of which 127 are active. Most of these are located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, stretching from Sumatra, Java, and Bali to Nusa Tenggara, Maluku, and Sulawesi./.

VNA