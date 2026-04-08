Ongoing eruptions at Dukono prompt Indonesia to issue warning over expanding ash cloud

Jakarta (VNA) - Mount Dukono, located in Indonesia's North Maluku province, erupted four times on April 7, discharging dense ash columns hundreds of metres into the sky, and raising concerns about potential impacts on public health and daily life in surrounding areas, according to Indonesian authorities.



According to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the series of eruptions began at 6:26 and continued into the afternoon.



The most significant activity was recorded at 20:00, when the volcano propelled thick ash 1,000 metres above its peak. Other eruptions also produced ash columns reaching about 800 metres in height, indicating that volcanic activity is still continuing at a notable level.



Standing 1,335 metres tall, Dukono is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. At present, it remains at the second alert level on a four-level scale, with Level 4 being the highest.



Authorities have urged the public to stay outside a 4-km radius of the crater and to wear masks to mitigate respiratory risks from falling ash.



Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically and volcanically active regions in the world, and therefore frequently faces eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis.



Experts have warned that although the current eruptions have not caused significant damage, the risk of escalation remains if geological activity continues to intensify, particularly given the high population density in many areas near active volcanoes./.

VNA