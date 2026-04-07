Thai tourism authority prepares 11ᵗʰ water festival to boost Songkran tourism

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to host the Water Festival 2026 under the theme “River of Life, Thai Way of Life” to promote Songkran on an international stage.



The event, now in its 11th year, will run under the concept “Joyful Songkran, My Hometown,” showcasing cultural traditions across the country.



TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, along with organisers and partner networks, recently announced plans for the festival, which is being advertised as a key driver for tourism and cultural promotion. The program presents Thailand’s traditions, local identity, and contemporary cultural expressions to attract both domestic and international visitors.



The festival will take place across the six provinces of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Phuket, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen, linking major riverside cultural sites in all regions. Activities will include traditional performances, local markets, and community-based events, as well as religious practices such as merit-making and visits to sacred sites during the Thai New Year period.



Scheduled for April 11 to 15, the event will feature a mix of cultural experiences and modern attractions, offering visitors a chance to experience Songkran traditions in multiple locations while supporting local economies and community participation./.

VNA