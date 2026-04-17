World

Indonesia advances legal framework to accelerate blue carbon pricing programme

Furthermore, the ministry is focusing on strengthening data and information management, including mapping blue carbon ecosystems, establishing emission baselines, and ensuring accurate calculations of CO2 sequestration potential.

Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries is fast-tracking the Carbon Economic Value (NEK) or carbon pricing initiatives in the marine and fisheries sectors to support the blue economy.

Indonesian Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono was quoted by local media as saying that the ministry is focusing on three main pillars of carbon pricing implementation.

The first one is the regulatory aspect. The ministry is currently drafting a technical regulation as a follow-up to Presidential Regulation Number 110 of 2025, he said.

Furthermore, the ministry is focusing on strengthening data and information management, including mapping blue carbon ecosystems, establishing emission baselines, and ensuring accurate calculations of CO2 sequestration potential.

The third pillar is blue carbon restoration pilot projects and emission reduction programmes in the fisheries sector, he stated.

According to him, the total blue carbon potential from mangroves under the ministry's jurisdiction covers 997,733 hectares, with a projected carbon sequestration capacity of up to 6.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Meanwhile, the seagrass ecosystems span 860,156 hectares, with the potential to absorb 3.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

Thus, the potential from the mangroves under our authority and the seagrass meadows reaches around 10 million tons of CO2 equivalent in total, he added.

To optimise this potential, Trenggono emphasised the need to integrate marine spatial planning, carbon unit registration systems, and oversight of blue carbon trading mechanisms while maintaining national blue carbon sequestration targets.

He added that the ministry has already established trading procedures and is promoting international cooperation through mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) with major carbon standards organisations such as Gold Standard, Verra and the Global Carbon Council.

The initiative forms part of Indonesia’s broader strategy, including the FOLU Net Sink 2030 programme, which targets net absorption of 140 million tonnes of CO₂ by 2030./.

VNA
#Carbon Economic Value (NEK) #Indonesia #blue carbon #carbon pricing Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

According to the Indonesian government data, total LCT transaction value reached 8.45 billion USD in January and February, a sharp increase from 3.21 billion USD in the same period last year. User participation has also risen significantly, surpassing 14,600 by February, with monthly averages exceeding 16,000, well above 2025 levels.

Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Indonesia strengthens palm oil industry through sustainability certification

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.

Mount Semeru in East Java erupts on April 14, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia maintains high alert as Mount Semeru continues erupting

According to the Semeru Volcano Observation Agency, the first eruption occurred at 5:22 am, registering a maximum seismic amplitude of 20 mm and lasting 3 minutes and 23 seconds. The eruption produced an ash column rising about 1,500 m above the crater, reaching approximately 5,176 m above sea level.

See more

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are urgently conducting a search and rescue operation after receiving reports that a helicopter carrying eight people suddenly lost contact on the morning of April 16 in West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

Malaysia’s job losses surge 47% in the first quarter of 2026 (Photo: AFP)

Malaysia's layoffs rise 47% in first quarter

The report, based on figures from Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation, showed layoffs peaked in January with around 10,700 cases before easing to 7,500 in February and 5,900 in March. Despite the slowdown toward the end of the quarter, the total remained significantly higher than the roughly 16,500 layoffs recorded in the same period of 2025.

People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand's tourism sector enjoys windfall during Songkran Festival 2026

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) approves the Hanoi Declaration on digital cooperation, reaffirming the bloc’s goals and principles as outlined in the 1967 Bangkok Declaration and the ASEAN Charter. (Photo: ASEAN/Facebook)

ASEAN, Japan envision joint AI development

Amid intensifying US–China rivalry and deepening technological fragmentation, ASEAN and Japan have strong potential to collaborate in developing more inclusive and comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to an article published on fulcrum.sg on April 14.

At the video conference (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Thailand backs Japan’s push for energy security

At the summit, Japan announced a new initiative to support AZEC member countries through low-interest loans for the procurement of crude oil, refined fuel and essential goods, alongside broader fiscal support measures.