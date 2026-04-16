Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian authorities are urgently conducting a search and rescue operation after receiving reports that a helicopter carrying eight people suddenly lost contact on the morning of April 16 in West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.



Owned by local firm Matthew Air Nusantara, the aircraft took off from West Kalimantan on the day, heading to another destination in the same province, according to the local search and rescue agency. It was carrying two crew members and six passengers.



Some 20 rescuers had been deployed to search the area of the last known position, said head of the agency I Made Junetra.



He added that an air force helicopter was also deployed to assist the search.



Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago, relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands./.

VNA