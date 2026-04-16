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Thai PM calls for disciplined, prudent management of energy sector

The Thai PM stressed that the global situation can change overnight; therefore, authorities must continue to closely monitor developments and manage energy issues with discipline and caution.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said the government is closely monitoring the tense situation in the Middle East, while stressing the need for prudent energy management to ensure stability, despite no immediate fuel shortages in the country.

Thailand has not been affected by supply disruptions but has felt the impact through rising energy prices, Anutin told reporters on April 15.

During the Songkran holiday from April 11–15, the Prime Minister said he had been closely monitoring developments alongside Energy Minister Akanat Promphan, including inconclusive negotiations between the US and Iran. He stressed that the global situation can change overnight; therefore, authorities must continue to closely monitor developments and manage energy issues with discipline and caution.

Anutin also thanked the public for their cooperation in saving fuel, noting that consumption has returned to normal and is no longer exceeding production capacity, as seen in the early stages of the Middle East conflict. Specifically, diesel consumption in Thailand in early April was lower than in the same period last year, helping to increase national oil reserves and reduce pressure on supply.

He added that the government will continue managing the situation to ensure maximum stability.

Regarding social welfare support programmes, the Prime Minister affirmed that the “Khon La Khrueng Plus” (Co-payment Plus) programme will soon be implemented. The programme may be renamed “Thai Helping Thai,” and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has outlined a new framework offering greater benefits than previous versions. The initiative, which focuses on affordable consumer goods, will be expanded, with district offices nationwide acting as distribution points in partnership with retailers.

PM Anutin also revealed additional support measures, including subsidies for the first 200 units of electricity consumed, with a maximum subsidy of 3 THB per unit for all users, and progressively higher rates applied to additional consumption./.

VNA
#Thailand #fuel shortages #Middle East #Thailand's oil reserves #Thai Prime Minister #Anutin Charnvirakul Thailand
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