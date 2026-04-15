Thailand backs Japan’s push for energy security

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has backed Japan’s proposed “AZEC 2.0” framework and new low-interest energy financing measures, as regional leaders stepped up efforts to strengthen energy security amid global market volatility and tensions in the Middle East.

Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the affirmation while attending the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus Online Summit on April 15 via video conference, following an invitation from Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, who chaired the meeting.

At the summit, Japan announced a new initiative to support AZEC member countries through low-interest loans for the procurement of crude oil, refined fuel and essential goods, alongside broader fiscal support measures.

Tokyo also proposed advancing cooperation under an upgraded “AZEC 2.0” framework aimed at strengthening long-term energy resiliency across member economies.

AZEC, launched by Japan in 2022, brings together countries across Asia to address shared energy security challenges./.