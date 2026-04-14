Thai capital introduces recycling initiative

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing a sustainable twist to this year’s Songkran festivities by inviting revellers to donate their used or unwanted plastic squirt guns for recycling.



Pornphrom Vikitsreth, chief sustainability officer for Bangkok and advisor to the BMA governor, announced that the recycling initiative is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of the massive water festival.



The project is being carried out in collaboration with private sector partners specialising in sustainable waste management.



To facilitate the collection, the BMA will set up dedicated disposal bins at the three major Songkran celebration hubs of Silom Road in Bangrak district, Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district and the World Water Festival 2026 at Benjakitti Park in Klong Toey district.



The campaign comes in response to the staggering amount of waste generated during previous festivals, with BMA data from Songkran 2025 underscoring the scale of the challenge.



Last year, Khao San Road alone produced 141.4 tonnes of trash collected over three days, accounting for over 31% of the total waste in Phra Nakhon district during that period./.

VNA