World

Thai capital introduces recycling initiative

Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing a sustainable twist to this year’s Songkran festivities by inviting revellers to donate their used or unwanted plastic squirt guns for recycling.

Illustrative image (Photo: Thai PBS)
Illustrative image (Photo: Thai PBS)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing a sustainable twist to this year’s Songkran festivities by inviting revellers to donate their used or unwanted plastic squirt guns for recycling.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, chief sustainability officer for Bangkok and advisor to the BMA governor, announced that the recycling initiative is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of the massive water festival.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with private sector partners specialising in sustainable waste management.

To facilitate the collection, the BMA will set up dedicated disposal bins at the three major Songkran celebration hubs of Silom Road in Bangrak district, Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district and the World Water Festival 2026 at Benjakitti Park in Klong Toey district.

The campaign comes in response to the staggering amount of waste generated during previous festivals, with BMA data from Songkran 2025 underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Last year, Khao San Road alone produced 141.4 tonnes of trash collected over three days, accounting for over 31% of the total waste in Phra Nakhon district during that period./.

VNA
#Bangkok Metropolitan Administration #Thailand Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh, hold a meeting to mark the World Environment Day on June 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ramps up plastic waste recycling, reuse, treatment efforts

In 2019, Quang Ninh became one of the first localities in Vietnam to launch a province-wide campaign against plastic waste, mobilising the participation of the political system, the business sector, and the general public. Other localities—such as Hai Phong, Da Nang, Binh Duong, and Ho Chi Minh City—have also effectively implemented waste-sorting initiatives at source, along with models for plastic-free markets and urban areas.

See more

Thailand warns public of online scams during Songkran festival

Thailand warns public of online scams during Songkran festival

It identified four major scam tactics now spreading widely, which involve fake accommodation and travel ticket bookings, hacked social media accounts being used to ask for money, fake links offering cash giveaways or discounts, and fake pages selling festival-related products.

A Petronas filling station in Kuala Lumpur (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia tightens controls on border-town fuel stations

Deputy KPDN Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the government is currently reviewing existing policies to further restrict fuel purchases in high-risk zones, acknowledging that current limits have not completely stopped the leakages.

Thailand's Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Thailand implements emergency relief package to protect economy

The Thai Government has allocated more than 7.74 billion THB (about 241 million USD) from the central budget to support citizens in coping with rising energy prices, subsidise transport costs, and implement measures to reduce the cost of living nationwide.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) welcomes Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit highlights strategic importance of bilateral ties: Chinese newspaper

The newspaper noted that To Lam announced his visit to China just two days after being elected State President of Vietnam. Earlier, in August 2024, shortly after assuming the position of Party General Secretary, he also chose China as the destination for his first overseas trip. That both of his first state visits in his new roles have been to China is a clear indication of the strategic nature and elevated importance of China–Vietnam relations.

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

The Thai economy remains imbalanced, relying heavily on exports and services such as tourism, which together account for roughly 70% of GDP. Meanwhile, domestic investment aimed at strengthening the country’s production structure and keeping pace with global changes remains insufficient, said Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

The total value of recovered assets is equivalent to nearly 10% of Indonesia’s 2026 state budget, estimated at about 240 billion USD, highlighting the large scale of past violations in the forestry sector.

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reaffirmed the policy to suspend farmers' debts for three years, which was announced during his party's election campaign, though details of the measure will be finalised after consultations with state agencies, including the Finance Ministry.

President Prabowo Subianto signs an inscription at the inauguration of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas' electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia targets ending fuel imports within three years

In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Indonesia's first melamine project, invested by PT GEABH Joint Technology, is held in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, East Java Province, Indonesia, April 8 (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia develops strategic chemical industry

Indonesia's first melamine plant in the Gresik Special Economic Zone is seen as a strategic step to boost the development of the country’s chemical industry and enhance domestic value creation.