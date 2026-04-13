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Vietnam stresses nuclear non-proliferation treaty as cornerstone of global security

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang emphasised the necessity of strengthening trust among member states and maintaining a balance between the treaty’s three pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (first, right) attends the seminar on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in Vienna on April 10. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (first, right) attends the seminar on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in Vienna on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang has attended an international seminar on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in Vienna, reaffirming that the NPT remains the foundation of the international security architecture.

The April 10 event drew a wide range of representatives from member states, international organisations, and experts. Co-organised by the missions of Austria, Kazakhstan, and Switzerland, it served as a platform for discussions ahead of the 11th NPT Review Conference, scheduled for late April in New York.

In his address, Hoang emphasised the necessity of strengthening trust among member states and maintaining a balance between the treaty’s three pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

He stressed that the principle of consensus is vital to ensuring the legitimacy and effectiveness of the conference, calling on countries to demonstrate flexibility and a constructive spirit to achieve substantive results.

Regarding specific objectives, the ambassador highlighted the need for promoting substantive measures in disarmament, increasing transparency, building trust, and reducing nuclear risks.

In terms of non-proliferation, he called for upholding the role of safeguard mechanisms while ensuring the guaranteed right of states to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, provided it meets safety, security, and non-proliferation standards.

He also proposed enhancing the efficiency of the review cycle, improving working methods, and increasing accountability in the implementation of commitments.

Notably, Hoang called on participating nations to approach the 2026 NPT Review Conference with an open, flexible, and constructive mindset. He specifically underlined the roles and responsibilities of nuclear-weapon states, particularly the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, in fulfilling their commitments, fostering dialogue, and facilitating a general consensus.

As Chair of the 11th NPT Review Conference, Vietnam is ready to coordinate closely with all member states, promoting a comprehensive, transparent, and inclusive consultation process to ensure a positive outcome to further strengthen the NPT’s role in global peace and security, he remarked.

During the discussions, participants shared the view that the current international landscape poses significant challenges to the nuclear non-proliferation and arms control system. Issues highlighted included a decline in mutual trust, rising geopolitical tensions, and emerging risks to the safety and security of nuclear facilities.

Many attendees emphasised that the 2026 NPT Review Conference is of particular importance, requiring nations to promote dialogue, enhance cooperation, and work toward a balanced, substantive, and feasible outcome document.

They underscored the central role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, ensuring nuclear safety and security, and fully implementing safeguard mechanisms to reinforce trust among nations.

The seminar also highlighted the need for increased technical cooperation to assist developing countries in accessing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes./.

VNA
#Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons #nuclear non-proliferation #11th NPT Review Conference #Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria #international security
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