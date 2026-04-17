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Vietnam always a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy: Chinese media

The People's Daily said the leadership of a communist party is the most essential feature and biggest strength of socialism, adding that safeguarding the socialist system and the Parties' leadership role is the largest shared strategic interest of both sides.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam in Beijing on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam in Beijing on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Regardless of changes in the international situation, China always regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, the People's Daily – an organ of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee – wrote on April 17.

According to an editorial on the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on April 15 during the latter’s state visit to China. The two sides held an in-depth discussion on strategic and overall issues of shared concern and reached many important consensuses. The strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries is driving the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future onto a fast track of development.

The article described China and Vietnam as friendly socialist neighbours and a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. In recent years, the top leaders of the two Parties and countries have maintained frequent direct meetings, reflecting what it called the deep friendship of “comrades and brothers”.

It said the leadership of a communist party is the most essential feature and biggest strength of socialism, adding that safeguarding the socialist system and the Parties' leadership role is the largest shared strategic interest of both sides.

The editorial also highlighted youth as an important force for social progress and the successors to the causes of the two Parties and countries. During the visit, the two leaders met young people from both nations participating in the “Red Study Tour”. The activity, it said, demonstrated the importance both sides attach to the younger generations in carrying forward revolutionary traditions and contributing to the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

China and Vietnam are jointly advancing modernisation to deliver greater benefits to their peoples, the writing noted.

During the visit, the Vietnamese General Secretary and President experienced China’s high-speed railway system, gaining first-hand insight into the country’s high-quality development. For more than 20 consecutive years, China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner while Vietnam is China’s biggest trading partner in ASEAN and fourth-largest globally. The two countries have forged close economic ties with extensive shared interests. During the trip, they signed multiple cooperation documents covering the economy, supply chains, customs, science and technology, public welfare and human resources development.

Against a backdrop of profound global changes, cooperation in building a shared-future community between China and Vietnam carries major significance for regional and global peace and development, the People's Daily said.

It noted that rising protectionism and headwinds facing economic globalisation are negatively affecting countries worldwide. In response, the two countries have chosen open cooperation, jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and are committed to maintaining the global free trade system as well as stable and smooth industrial and supply chains, helping create a more favourable international environment for their development.

The editorial concluded that whatever changes occur internationally, China will always regard Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy. China stands ready to work with Vietnam to preserve friendship and strengthen solidarity and mutual support to further advance high-quality comprehensive strategic cooperation in line with the overall “six major orientations", and accelerate the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level./.

VNA
#China #Vietnam - China relations #To Lam #China – Vietnam community with a shared future #People's Daily China Vietnam
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