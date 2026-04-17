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Three Southeast Asian nations pledge to safeguard vital Malacca shipping lane

As global trade becomes increasingly dependent on strategic maritime routes, the commitment by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore is expected to play an important role in ensuring supply chain stability and strengthening regional and global maritime security.

The Strait of Malacca as seen from Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The Strait of Malacca as seen from Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore on April 17 reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe and uninterrupted maritime traffic through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS), in line with international law.

The remarks came during the 34th Meeting of the Aids to Navigation Fund (ANF) Committee held in Singapore, where participants discussed navigational safety in the SOMS, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said in a social media post.

As one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, safety in the SOMS depends on both reliable infrastructure and sustained international cooperation, it said.

ANF Committee Chairman David Foo underscored the importance of continued cooperation amid an evolving and increasingly complex operating environment.

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore links the Pacific and Indian Oceans and is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, with tens of thousands of vessels transiting each year while carrying a large share of global goods and energy supplies.

As global trade becomes increasingly dependent on strategic maritime routes, the commitment by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore is expected to play an important role in ensuring supply chain stability and strengthening regional and global maritime security./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Straits of Malacca and Singapore #Malaysia #Singapore #Aids to Navigation Fund Committee #maritime security #Malacca shipping lane Indonesia Malaysia Singapore
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