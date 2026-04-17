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Malaysia to tighten social media for children below 16

The Malaysian Government plans to impose restrictions on social media account access for children under the age of 16, as part of efforts to strengthen online protection.

Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (Photo: The Edge Malaysia)
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (Photo: The Edge Malaysia)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government plans to impose restrictions on social media account access for children under the age of 16, as part of efforts to strengthen online protection.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the move is expected to be implemented by the end of June, subject to final review.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is conducting a regulatory sandbox with social media platforms to identify mechanisms currently used by service providers.

Malaysia is also looking toward standardising the mechanism to verify age of social media users.

The restrictions are expected to be imposed in June or July./.

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