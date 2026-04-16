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Malaysia rolls out financial support to stabilise aviation sector

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on April 14 the package includes airfare discounts during holiday periods and financial assistance for airlines to help maintain connectivity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) (Photo: businesstoday.com.my)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) (Photo: businesstoday.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Government of Malaysia is introducing financial measures to support the aviation sector amid disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on April 14 the package includes airfare discounts during holiday periods and financial assistance for airlines to help maintain connectivity.

He noted that at one point, about 75% of daily flights were cancelled, raising concerns over confidence in Malaysia’s tourism sector and the broader economy, which could face losses of between 15 billion and 150 billion MYR (3.8–38 billion USD) in 2026.

To ease pressure on airlines, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia will extend payment deadlines for aviation-related charges to 60 days from May 1.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia will receive airfare discounts of 50 MYR during the Gawai and Kaamatan festive periods. The aviation authority has allocated 5 million MYR for the scheme, expected to benefit around 100,000 passengers travelling between May 15 and June 14.

Loke said the measures were agreed following discussions between the Transport Ministry and industry stakeholders, aimed at easing financial strain while ensuring continued services.

He added the government would continue to work closely with relevant parties to ensure the aviation sector remains resilient and capable of meeting demand./.

VNA
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